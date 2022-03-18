The TSE declares it inadmissible to annul the PRM convention

Yesterday, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) declared inadmissible an appeal for preventive amparo of extreme urgency, which sought to annul the convening of the assembly of delegates of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRM) and its Executive Directorate.

The magistrates Ygnacio Pascual Camacho Hidalgo, president, and the titular judges Rosa Pérez de García, Pedro P. Yermenos Forastieri and Fernando Fernández, unanimously adopted the decision

They considered that because the complaints made by the amparista constitute a matter of ordinary legality. The amparo appeal against the PRM was filed by Andrés Cervantes Díaz Jiménez on the 11th of this month.

The decision, in which the incidental conclusions raised by the plaintiff were accepted, was adopted by virtue of the provisions of article 70, numeral 3 of Law 137-11, organic of the Constitutional Court and Constitutional Procedures, “in reason that the complaints made by the amparo constitute a matter of ordinary legality that cannot be addressed through an amparo action, given the special nature of this constitutional process.

The Executive Directorate of the ruling PRM approved on the 9th of this month the holding of a National Convention of Delegates, to choose their national authorities at all levels. This decision is rejected by groups of Perremeist leaders, who propose a universal convention where the entire party base votes.

For tomorrow, the National Committee of the PRM, the body empowered to determine the modality of the convention, was convened.