The TUDUM event on Netflix will have an animation-focused pre-show

according to colliderOh Todome: Spotlight Anime It was presented as a preview of the event, showcasing the streaming service’s expanded range of original animations.

The pre-show will include slides and panels on upcoming shows already in the Netflix catalog, as a distinction of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: Oh movie.

But despite being an introductory show, there are great things to come. This is the case of a panel that includes international voice actors such as the iconic character Usagi Tsukino in Eternal Sailor Moon.

Kotono Mitsushi (Japanese), Sabine Pullman (German), Patricia Acevedo (Mexican Spanish), Adela Lopez (Spanish), Stephanie Shih (English), Agatha Polita (Brazilian Portuguese) e Lucrezia Marichi (Italian) They will discuss their experiences in the dubbing of Super Sailor Moon Maitri Ramakrishnanfrom the series I never am.

The voice actors will come together to discuss the film and its ties to the long-running blockbuster franchise, and that’s definitely something Sailor Moon fans won’t miss.

in a Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: Oh movie It is divided into two parts. According to the brief, when a dark force takes over Earth after a total solar eclipse, only a meeting of Sailor Guardians can bring light back to the world.

Numerous other titles will also be shown during the introductory show. The art of the second season of Ultraman The release date and the teaser of. will be revealed Super Crocs by Mark Millar H Motonobu Hori It will also be revealed. As well as the fourth season of Agritsuko It will be shown during the event, as well as many other unannounced titles.

Among the other great news that will be presented at the TUDUM hypnoticAnd Strange thingsAnd Cowboy Bebop NS the magician.

Other special entries in this event are Chris Hemsworth from To saveAnd Henry Cavill from the magicianAnd Dwayne Johnson from red alertAnd Charlize Theron from old guardAnd Finn WolfhardAnd Millie Bobby BrownAnd Forums of Matarazzo NS Caleb McLaughlin from Strange things And more.

TUDUM takes place on September 25th. TUDUM: Anime Spotlight will begin broadcasting at 8 a.m. ET on the Netflix Anime channel on YouTube. The title event will take place from 12pm EST to 3pm EST on the official YouTube page on Netflix.

