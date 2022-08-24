The tunic: the most versatile dress of the season (and how to combine it)

We know that today the barriers of what casual and the formal are very blurred. It happened with the shoes combined with a suit and from there the story tells itself. In the summer wardrobe, if there is a garment that we did not expect to take out of its beach context, it is the tunic. That linen dress that in our imagination has long sleeves and a mandarin collar but that this season has been reinvented with all kinds of lengths, openings and necklines.

Yes, also for the office. The tunic is historically linked to the boho style and its return may be due to the reinterpretation that has been made of this trend (in the purest Kate Moss style), with a festival air and a large Chloé bag on the shoulder. An option that fans of casual looks undoubtedly love, but getting rid of clichés is possible and in this case adapting it to a formal event is just a matter of choosing the right accessories.

As for its advantages, the truth is that they are quite obvious: organic fabric is the best ally of high temperatures and both in linen and cotton it is perfect to wear from morning to dinner. In addition, the straight cut creates a flowing silhouette that flatters any body and can even be combined with trousers for a much more casual look. All this, without forgetting its satin or silk version, like the one worn by Marta Ortega to attend the Dior Cruise collection parade and that left no one indifferent. The trick is not in what, but in how, so these are the three key combinations to save the caftan in your favorites folder.

Tunic + basket + gladiators + knitted accessory