The Tunisian president against the independence of the judicial system

On Sunday, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the dissolution of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, the body created in 2016 to guarantee the independence of the judiciary in Tunisia (it is similar to our Supreme Council of the Judiciary, the CSM). Saied, who for over a year has been gradually dismantling Tunisian democratic institutions, accused the judges of being corrupt and not impartial, and said that the body “belongs to the past”.

Youssef Bouzakher, the chief judge of the Council, accused Saied of acting illegally, and added that he and the other judges will continue to do their jobs regularly.

Saied’s policies, considered authoritarian by many, are responsible for Tunisia’s most serious political crisis since the Arab Spring in 2011, when huge anti-government protests led to the end of the then authoritarian Ben Ali regime.

At the end of July, Saied had removed the prime minister, the third within a year, and suspended the work of the parliament, in a move that his opponents had called a “coup.” About a month later, in August, he extended the suspension of work in parliament “until further notice”, and in September he signed a provision that allowed him to govern by decree, ignoring the limits imposed by the current Constitution and without having to go through the parliament.

Finally, in December, Saied announced a referendum to vote on a new Constitution, which should replace the one that entered into force in 2014 after the Arab Spring, and new elections to renew the parliament: the referendum was set for July 2022, the elections for December.

The political crisis that Tunisia is going through actually began years ago, even before Saied’s arrival, due to structural reasons relating to the rather precarious conditions in which the country had emerged from the Arab Spring. Unlike other states involved in the protests, Tunisia had managed to develop a democratic government, which had been looked upon as a model by several Arab countries (in 2014 theEconomist he had chosen Tunisia as the country of the year, because he had given “hope to an unfortunate region and a restless world”). However, it was a very fragile and unstable democracy, as it would later be seen in the following years.

As many as nine prime ministers have followed since 2011, but none of the governments has managed to make the reforms the country needs, and over the years the problems have accumulated. Saied, a little-known professor of constitutional law before running for office in 2019, won the presidential election by promising to solve these problems and free the country from corruption and the inefficiency of the political class.

Since becoming president, Saied has progressively strengthened and expanded his powers, taking advantage of the inability of the politicians in government. He presented himself as “the man of order”, determined to profoundly change the structure of democracy in Tunisia to make it more efficient. It did so in particular during the pandemic, strengthening its role and limiting that of the other powers of the state, the legislative and the judiciary. For this reason, smore and more analysts and observers are talking about the deterioration of the democratic system, and also about the “coup d’etat”.