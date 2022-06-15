In the same way that happened with the Spanish series and productions, hand in hand with Netflix Turkish productions were also replicated and reached the whole world. We are not only talking about soap operas -those that are usually part of prime time on TV-, but also suspense series and movies, thrillers and even action movies. One of the most recent on the platform of the red N is “As the Raven Flies”which is available since June 3 last.

“As the Raven Returns” is the most recent Turkish series that was included in the catalog of Netflix and consists of 8 chapters that last between 40 and 50 minutes. Among the cast are the popular figures from Turkey, Ibrahim Çelikkol and Birce Akalay and, in just 10 days, it is already positioned among the most viewed content.

The Turkish drama and suspense mini series that you can watch in 3 days. Source: Instagram @novelas_turcas_para_ti

What is “As the Raven Flies” about, the latest Turkish series available on Netflix

“As the Raven Flies” It is a production that perfectly combines drama and suspense and the plot is centered on an engaging and impressive story.

“A young intern who starts working for a veteran news anchor faces the dark side of ambition, envy and a desire to be seen,” describes the synopsis of “As the Raven Flies”the latest turn series available on Netflix.

A confrontation between two ambitious women with no intention of letting themselves be overwhelmed by the other and the contrast of two different generations, each with their own way of seeing life and the world around them is what gives a special appeal to “How the Raven Flies”the Turkish series of the moment Netflix.

This is the cast of “How the Raven Flies”, the series of the moment on Netflix