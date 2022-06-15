Entertainment

The Turkish drama and suspense mini series that you can watch in 3 days

In the same way that happened with the Spanish series and productions, hand in hand with Netflix Turkish productions were also replicated and reached the whole world. We are not only talking about soap operas -those that are usually part of prime time on TV-, but also suspense series and movies, thrillers and even action movies. One of the most recent on the platform of the red N is “As the Raven Flies”which is available since June 3 last.

“As the Raven Returns” is the most recent Turkish series that was included in the catalog of Netflix and consists of 8 chapters that last between 40 and 50 minutes. Among the cast are the popular figures from Turkey, Ibrahim Çelikkol and Birce Akalay and, in just 10 days, it is already positioned among the most viewed content.

