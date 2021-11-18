The Turkish lira plunges to 11 against the dollar after the rate cut

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Turkish central bank overturns the monetary policy axioms that have been consolidated for decades and, despite galloping inflation, continues to lower interest rates instead of raising them.

The latest cut, still by as much as 100 basis points (or one percentage point), brought the reference rates from 16 to 15 per cent. In October it had already approved a cut in interest rates, equal to 200 basis points, bringing the reference rate from 18 to 16 per cent. All this in the face of inflation at 20 percent, a level that was last seen in 2018, on the occasion of the previous currency crisis of the lira.

As widely expected, the Turkish lira hit a new all-time low. Immediately after the decision of the central institution, which implemented the wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish lira lost 3.3% and was quoted at 10.98 Turkish lira for one dollar. This is the worst single-day dip in an emerging market this year.

The lira has lost about a third of its value against the dollar since December and has weakened by more than 20% since the central bank began cutting rates in September. The 10-year government bond yield jumped 57 basis points to 20.44%.