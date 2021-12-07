The turning point in the Emirates, the weekend will be Saturday and Sunday – World

Turning in the United Arab Emirates. The government has decided to change the weekend from Friday-Saturday to Saturday-Sunday and set up a four and a half day work week. The rules will take effect from January 1st, according to the official Wam news agency. In addition to Saturday-Sunday, Emirati residents will have an additional half day of rest in Friday afternoon, the day of the great prayer weekly in Muslim countries. The UAE are the first nation in the world to introduce a shorter workweek.

A few days ago the Emirates celebrated the 50th anniversary of that December 2, 1971 in which they united following the departure of British troops from the region, after having been an English protectorate since 1892. In 50 years, the country has become the second largest economic power in the Arab world after Saudi Arabia. Driven by the great oil wealth, the Emirates have in fact abandoned their humble origins to become one of the largest economic and political players in the Middle East. A power symbolized by forest of Dubai skyscrapers, the financial center of the country that owns the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa of 830 meters.

Among the main producers of crude oil of OPEC, the rapid growth of the federation has been driven by the wealth of oil and gas and is witnessed by the transition from a population of 300,000 inhabitants to 10 million today, 90% of which are foreigners. most without the right to citizenship due to the strict rules in force in the country. Having diversified its economy over the decades, today the federation wants to depend less and less on its oil and gas resources, diversifying in particular through tourism or finance. Two sectors that could be facilitated by the turnaround on weekends.