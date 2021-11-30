The turning point of Greece: vaccination obligation for the over 60s, fines of 100 euros per month for those who do not comply

Greece is preparing to enact the vaccination obligation for citizens over sixty years old. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that from January 16 vaccinating against Covid-19 will be mandatory for those over 60, under penalty of a 100 euro fine. The sanction, explains the newspaper Ekathimerini, will be charged automatically by the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE), the body that performs the function of the Italian Revenue Agency. And it will be monthly, you will have to pay until you adjust. The sanctions are part of the Greek government’s efforts to increase vaccination levels, which currently amount to 64% of the population. Although the first doses of the vaccine have increased in recent weeks. Speaking to his government, Mitsotakis acknowledged that the measure will be unpopular but will save lives. Over 60 still unvaccinated in the whole of Greece are 560,000. Government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou said yesterday that the executive had no plans to introduce a new lockdown in the country. Yesterday 6,000 new cases of infected with Coronavirus were recorded. The number of first doses in Greece has doubled since the introduction of the Green pass: starting from 6 November, to enter shops – apart from supermarkets and pharmacies – it is necessary to prove that you are vaccinated or negative in a swab test. Proof is required for bars, restaurants, government offices and banks. Unvaccinated workers must have two tests per week.

