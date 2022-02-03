the turning point, system charges eliminated and meter disconnection ban

The expensive bill is weighing too much on this economic recovery and for families and businesses it is a massacre.

Families are unable to pay their bills and businesses risk closing or having to work at night. In short, expensive energy and inflation in general are really weighing much more than expected. But there are answers from the state both for families and businesses. The risk that the expensive bill will put an end to the economic recovery is too strong and therefore the government intervenes with new measures. For companies comes the zeroing of system charges. This means that for the first 3 months of this 2022 the bill that Italian companies will pay will be lightened by the extra costs of inflation, at least theoretically. But the hardest impact of the high bill is on families. As for families, there are a number of options to be able to stay afloat in this difficult context.

Here are the new government measures

First of all, for those who are unable to pay their bills regardless of the ISEE, there is a ban on immediate suspension of the supply of electricity and gas. In fact, the company that supplies electricity and gas will be required to inform the user that he has the possibility to make the payment due in installments. Therefore no disconnection of light and gas. But the beginning of a payment in installments that can reach up to 10. For those who receive citizenship income citizenship pension, but also for those who are connected to life-saving machines powered by electricity, there is the social bonus applied directly to the bill. Even for those with an ISEE under € 8000 or with an ISEE under 20,000 but with 4 dependent children, there is also a social bonus.

The situation imposed by inflation is certainly serious, making life more difficult even on the petrol front.

The hope is that this inflationary spiral will pass soon.