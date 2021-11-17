Tech

The turnover of influencers in Italy is growing: business of 280 million

The sectors in Italy

Regarding the industries in which influencer marketing is most used, also in this case the Italian data is estimated in line with international trends, albeit with some differences. In Italy, the F world certainly remains at the top of the rankingashion & Beauty, which occupies almost a third of the entire market (31%), followed by Travel, Food & Lifestyle (18%), which is heavily penalized by the post-pandemic phase since it is not yet possible to travel freely, from the world of Fitness & Wellness (15%).

The increase in influencer marketing in the sector is due to the pandemic Gaming & Tech (10%), followed Business and Economy (6%), currently niche but also on the rise. The remaining 20% ​​includes all the other minor verticals, such as culture, sport, automotive.

How much does an influencer make

To understand what we are talking about, just look at the market prices. You go by 50-250 euros per post of Nano Influencers up to 15 thousand euros for a “Celebrity” post. In between are all the other types of influencers: Micro, Mid tier, Macro, Mega. This is the basic tariff for the oldest and most traditional platform, Facebook.

Costs grow in other virtual places, from Youtube to Instagram to TikTok, in this succession. On Tik Tok you can get up to 60 thousand euros a post from a Celebrity; a Micro tier can collect 500 euros per post.

The costs are therefore very varied. The Celebrity category is comparable to the testimonial of traditional advertising, or already famous people who interpret a message, perhaps hired by an influencer. The only case, at the moment, of an influencer who became a Celebrity through this new profession is Chiara Ferragni, not previously famous for other activities. Today she is comparable to a testimonial.

