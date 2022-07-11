The Turpin brothers were rescued from the abuse of their parents but the system has not taken good care of them either, according to a report | Univision Crime News
The 630-page report was the result of eight months of work that was developed from an investigation published abcnews last November and that included the statements of two of the Turpin sisters, who recalled the odyssey they lived locked up in their parents’ house, among piles of garbage, without bathing and hardly eating.
It was one of them Jordan Turpin, who was filled with courage and jumped out the window of his house at dawn and with a phone that he had hidden for a long time, he called the police. The teenager, who was then 17 years old although she seemed 10, revealed one of the most terrible cases of child abuse and achieved the dream of ending the terror regime in which she and her 12 siblings lived.
In addition, “some of the older siblings experienced periods of housing instability and food insecurity while transitioning to independence,” the research adds.
Although in the last four years, since they were rescued, the Turpins, in some cases “received the care they needed from the county”, this was not always the case and “too often the social services system failed them”, the report says. , to which he had access abcnews and that it is due next Tuesday in a public session with the county Board of Supervisors.
“In short, while there are many examples of dedicated Riverside County staff succeeding despite systemic obstacles in their path, there are many other examples of failures or even outright failures,” the investigation expands, which described a series of specific moments in which the social service system failed children, although many of the details are blacked out in the report due to privacy rules about minors.
The investigation also included a list of recommendations to improve the social services system, not just for the Turpins but for everyone who needs them, children and adults alike.
One of the problems highlighted by the report is the deficiency of the structural framework of social services and how its workers are poorly paid, have little support and an “overwhelming number” of cases.
What has happened to the funds donated to the Turpin brothers?
A topic that has been talked about in the media, also part of the investigation carried out abcnews, it is the fate of the numerous donations that the brothers received after learning of the case and especially once his parents pleaded guilty and were sentenced to life in prison.
According to what was published by the network in November, there was no information available at the time about the whereabouts of some $600,000 that they had received from different donations, as a result of confidentiality agreements established by the court.
On this subject, this Friday’s report assures that none of the funds raised on behalf of the Turpins have been spent inappropriately, but some were not spent at allwhich “may have resulted in food and housing insecurity for at least some of the siblings.”
The authors of the investigation questioned why the public guardian or guardian appointed by the court to help adult siblings make their own decisions about their health care, finances or general well-being did not distribute those funds, to the point that the accounting of some of them they “was filed years after the due date.”
The report mainly analyzes the donations raised by the public after the case was known in 2018, but on the other hand it also questioned that the public guardian did not make an effort to obtain almost a million dollars raised by the JAYC Foundation after the special report he published abcnews in November 2021.
In an overall analysis, beyond the Turpin case, the report concluded that the public guardianship office has an “extremely high and complex” caseload, as well as a lack of oversight and limited funding, which “puts clients at risk.” that their needs are not met and their rights are not protected. According to the investigation, each employee of that office carries between 98 and 113 cases each, which triples the recommended standard, which would be a maximum of 30 cases.
What has been done well with the Turpin brothers?
Although there is multiple evidence that the system has failed these 13 brothers, the report presented this week praises the “flexibility and creativity” of some employees who, despite the failures and problems, look for alternatives to serve the users in need.
The investigation also applauded the legal representation of the youngest of the Turpin brothers by Jack Osborn, of the firm Brown White and Osborn, who, according to the report, “defended them vigorously and effectively.”
However, internal conflicts between the attorney, the county attorney’s office, and the public defender are also noted, which “may have interfered with the development of trustworthy and confidential attorney-client relationships, especially given the Turpins’ vulnerability and their lack of experience with the legal system.
The case of the Turpin brothers caused a national stir. The children they didn’t go to school, they slept all day and were up at night, they were forbidden to play with toys and taste the food their parents bought for themselves.
At the time of their rescue, the authorities detailed that, although they believed that all had been born in hospitals, none of them had seen a doctor in the last five years and that they had never been to a dentist.