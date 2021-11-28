News

The TV series and movies coming out on Netflix in December 2021

Autumn is ending, the days are getting shorter and we are about to enter the winter period; and for the students the time for endless ballots and study sessions is approaching during the Christmas break. And between one study session and another, what can you do to switch off and have some fun? Fortunately, in these cases there is Netflix which, combined with a sofa and a nice cup of hot chocolate, will brighten your free moments and make you forget the unpleasant study sessions. In fact, the streaming platform has already announced the schedule for the month of December which is full of novelties and unpublished releases, including successful films and series. However, keep in mind that dates may vary, it is therefore advisable to consult the official Netflix profile on Twitter (@NetflixIT).

Films coming to Netflix in December 2021

The catalog of films released in December on Netflix is ​​very varied and full of unmissable releases. Among the novelties we would like to point out the release of “Joker”, scheduled for December 6th, the film about Batman’s famous enemy played by Joaquin Phoenix; not only that, “Don’t Look Up” was also announced the film with a stellar cast that includes among others Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. While the release of Paolo Sorrentino’s new film “E ‘was the hand of God”, already awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, is scheduled for the end of the month. Let’s see all the titles coming out in December:

December 1

  • The Cleanse
  • The power of the dog
  • The green snake
  • Lethal Virus
  • Fear In The Night
  • Unbroken: the way to redemption

    • 2 December

  • Single forever?
  • The Whole Truth

    • December 3

  • Cobalt Blue

    • December 6

  • Joker
  • Johnny English
  • Asakusa Kid

    • December 10

  • The Unforgivable
  • Virtually real
  • Dos
  • Back to the Outback – Back to nature

    • December 12

  • Blinded by the light

    • December 15

  • It was the hand of god
  • Tokyo Godfathers


    • December 16

  • Christmas in California: City lights
  • A Naija Christmas

    • The series coming to Netflix in December 2021

    Not just movies, for December the Netflix schedule is full of series; and if some are highly anticipated by fans, others are real news. Among the most awaited news there are certainly the final part of “The paper house” and the second season of “The Witcher”; but also the seventh season of “The 100” and the second narrative arc of “New Amsterdam”. Among the news, however, we point out “Stories of a generation with Pope Francis” and the new animated transposition of the famous shonen manga “Shaman King“. Let’s see in detail the series coming out on Netflix in December 2021.

      December 1

    • The 100 – S7
    • Lost in Space – S3
    • New Amsterdam – S2
    • Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure – S5
    • Kemono Jihen
    • Archer – S12

      • 2 December

    • Coyotes

      • December 3

    • The Paper House 5 – Volume 2
    • Jurassic World: New Adventures – S3

      • December 6

    • Voir

      • December 8

    • Titans – S3
    • Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special

      • December 9

    • The Sinner – S3
    • Shaman King

      • December 10

    • How to Ruin Christmas
    • These roaring twenties
    • Aranyak

      • December 11th

    • Inspector Koo
    • The Hungry and the Hairy

      • December 14

    • Russell Howard: Lubricant
    • The Future Diary

      • December 17

    • The Witcher – S2

      • December 22

    • Emily in Paris- S2

      • 25th December

    • Stories of a generation with Pope Francis


