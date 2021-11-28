The TV series and movies coming out on Netflix in December 2021

Autumn is ending, the days are getting shorter and we are about to enter the winter period; and for the students the time for endless ballots and study sessions is approaching during the Christmas break. And between one study session and another, what can you do to switch off and have some fun? Fortunately, in these cases there is Netflix which, combined with a sofa and a nice cup of hot chocolate, will brighten your free moments and make you forget the unpleasant study sessions. In fact, the streaming platform has already announced the schedule for the month of December which is full of novelties and unpublished releases, including successful films and series. However, keep in mind that dates may vary, it is therefore advisable to consult the official Netflix profile on Twitter (@NetflixIT).

Films coming to Netflix in December 2021

The catalog of films released in December on Netflix is ​​very varied and full of unmissable releases. Among the novelties we would like to point out the release of “Joker”, scheduled for December 6th, the film about Batman’s famous enemy played by Joaquin Phoenix; not only that, “Don’t Look Up” was also announced the film with a stellar cast that includes among others Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. While the release of Paolo Sorrentino’s new film “E ‘was the hand of God”, already awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, is scheduled for the end of the month. Let’s see all the titles coming out in December:

December 1

The Cleanse

The power of the dog

The green snake

Lethal Virus

Fear In The Night

Unbroken: the way to redemption

2 December



Single forever?

The Whole Truth

December 3

Cobalt Blue

December 6

Joker

Johnny English

Asakusa Kid

December 10

The Unforgivable

Virtually real

Dos

Back to the Outback – Back to nature

December 12

Blinded by the light

December 15

It was the hand of god

Tokyo Godfathers



December 16

Christmas in California: City lights

A Naija Christmas

The series coming to Netflix in December 2021

Not just movies, for December the Netflix schedule is full of series; and if some are highly anticipated by fans, others are real news. Among the most awaited news there are certainly the final part of “The paper house” and the second season of “The Witcher”; but also the seventh season of “The 100” and the second narrative arc of “New Amsterdam”. Among the news, however, we point out “Stories of a generation with Pope Francis” and the new animated transposition of the famous shonen manga “Shaman King“. Let’s see in detail the series coming out on Netflix in December 2021.