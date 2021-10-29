the TV series finds its protagonist

Sara Lisette Alexis the protagonist of The Mystery of the Templars, the new TV series by Disney +. Deadline reported this, recalling that the project is written by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley (the masterminds behind the two original films) and directed by Mira Nair.

The new series will not tell stories related to Benjamin Gates, the main character of the films played by Nicolas Cage, but it will be more of an expansion of the franchise. There history it will be followed by Jess Morales (Lisette Alexis), a young dreamer who seeks answers about her family by embarking on a journey to save a lost treasure. Jess is bright, resourceful, and always looking for a good mystery. The latter will have to use her natural talent to solve puzzles in a race against time to uncover her backstory.

From the Mystery of the Templars movies to the Disney + TV series

We don’t know many details about the plot of the new Disney + project, other than that we will witness the passing of the baton from Nicolas Cage to Lisette Alexis. The role in the TV series of The Mystery of the Templars represents for Lisette Alexis the third appearance on the screen and the first as the protagonist. The actress had already starred in Total Eclipse (with Mackenzie Ziegler) and in the independent horror film We Need to Do Something.

Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, Jerry Bruckheimer and Jon Turteltaub will be executive producers of the series along with Rick Muirragui, who also wrote the project. Producers also include Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The resumed they are expected to start in early 2022. We currently have no official release date for the series.

Recall that the first film de The mystery of the Templars came to the big screen in 2004 and is directed by Jon Turteltaub. The film stars Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Sean Bean and Jon Voight. In 2007, the sequel The Mystery of the Lost Pages was released, involving the cast of the original, Ed Harris and Helen Mirren, among others. Some time ago there was also talk of the development of a third film of the franchise, but at the moment there is no other news about it. Finally, last March Disney + officially confirmed the TV series consisting of 10 episodes.

