The TV series nominated for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards
Among the most nominated Succession and Murder in Easttown by HBO and Evil by Paramount +.
Succession And Murder in Easttown HBO’s are likely to be the series we hear the most about in the upcoming awards season. This can be understood from the large amount of nominations accumulated by both at the 27th edition of the important ones Critics’ Choice Awards, a bit of a trailblazer. That is, eight for the dysfunctional Roy family drama and five for the shocking crime drama featuring Kate Winslet. But the excellent result brought home in this first phase by the Paramount + horror series is certainly more surprising Evil, also competing with five nominations.
Among the other most mentioned productions are worth mentioning Only Murders in the Building by Hulu, Ted Lasso Apple TV +, The Good Fight by Paramount +, This Is Us by NBC e WandaVision of Disney +, each of which will have four chances to take home the result. There are also three nominations – also as best drama – for the Netflix phenomenon series Squid Game. The winners will be announced on January 9th.
Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: The nominations
BEST DRAMA
- Evil
- For All Mankind
- Poses
- Squid Game
- Succession
- The Good Fight
- This Is Us
- Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Mike Colter, Evil
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Poses
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Katja Herbers, Evil
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- MJ Rodriguez, Poses
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Justin Hartley, This Is Us
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Andrea Martin, Evil
- Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
- Christine Lahti, Evil
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
BEST COMEDY
- Hacks
- Insecure
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
- The Great
- The Other Two
- What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Sandra Oh, Director
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
- Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
- Ray Romano, Made for Love
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
- Molly Shannon, The Other Two
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Josie Totah, Saved by the Bell
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
BEST MINISERIES
- Dopesick
- Dr. Death
- It’s a Sin
- The underground railway
- Maid
- Midnight Mass
- Murder in Easttown
- WandaVision
BEST TV FILM
- Come From Away
- The map of the perfect little things
- List of a Lifetime
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Oslo
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
- Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- William Jackson Harper, Love Life
- Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES
- Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Thuso Mbedu, The underground railway
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
- William Jackson Harper, The underground railway
- Evan Peters, Murder in Easttown
- Christian Slater, Dr. Death
- Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
- Julianne Nicholson, Murder in Easttown
- Jean Smart, Murder in Easttown
BEST FOREIGN SERIES
- Acapulco
- Call my agent!
- The paper house
- Lupine
- Narcos: Mexico
- Squid Game
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
- Big Mouth
- Bluey
- Bob’s Burgers
- Q-Force
- The Great North
- What If …?