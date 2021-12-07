The TV series nominated for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards

Among the most nominated Succession and Murder in Easttown by HBO and Evil by Paramount +.

Succession And Murder in Easttown HBO’s are likely to be the series we hear the most about in the upcoming awards season. This can be understood from the large amount of nominations accumulated by both at the 27th edition of the important ones Critics’ Choice Awards, a bit of a trailblazer. That is, eight for the dysfunctional Roy family drama and five for the shocking crime drama featuring Kate Winslet. But the excellent result brought home in this first phase by the Paramount + horror series is certainly more surprising Evil, also competing with five nominations.

Among the other most mentioned productions are worth mentioning Only Murders in the Building by Hulu, Ted Lasso Apple TV +, The Good Fight by Paramount +, This Is Us by NBC e WandaVision of Disney +, each of which will have four chances to take home the result. There are also three nominations – also as best drama – for the Netflix phenomenon series Squid Game. The winners will be announced on January 9th.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: The nominations

BEST DRAMA

Evil

For All Mankind

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

The Good Fight

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Poses

Jeremy Strong, Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Katja Herbers, Evil

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez, Poses

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Andrea Martin, Evil

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Christine Lahti, Evil

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

BEST COMEDY

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

The Great

The Other Two

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Elle Fanning, The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh, Director

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Ray Romano, Made for Love

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah, Saved by the Bell

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST MINISERIES

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

The underground railway

Maid

Midnight Mass

Murder in Easttown

WandaVision

BEST TV FILM

Come From Away

The map of the perfect little things

List of a Lifetime

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu, The underground railway

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper, The underground railway

Evan Peters, Murder in Easttown

Christian Slater, Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson, Murder in Easttown

Jean Smart, Murder in Easttown

BEST FOREIGN SERIES

Acapulco

Call my agent!

The paper house

Lupine

Narcos: Mexico

Squid Game

BEST ANIMATED SERIES