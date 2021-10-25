The TV series on Mr Ripley’s Talent is shot at the Rione Sanità in Naples

At the Rione Sanità in Naples shooting “Ripley”, the TV series inspired by the novel The talent of mister Ripley by Patricia Highsmith, starring Tom Ripley, brought to the big screen by Matt Damon, in the homonymous film by Anthony Minghella in 1999 , which also saw the participation of Fiorello.

To the Health District of Naples turns “Ripley “, the TV series inspired by the novel The talent of mister Ripley by Patricia Highsmith, starring Tom Ripley, brought to the big screen by Matt Damon, in Anthony Minghella’s 1999 film of the same name, which also saw the participation of Fiorello. The TV series, directed by Steven Zaillian, retraces the same plot of the film that sees actor Andrew Scott in the role of Tom, flanked by Dakota Fanning and Johnny Flynn. Filming in Naples will take place at the end of October, compatibly with weather conditions. Among the locations chosen there are two places in the Rione Sanità: vico Cimitile And via Fonseca, two characteristic streets of the Stella district, where there are some of the most famous pizzerias in the city, such as Concettina ai Tre Santi and Starita.

After a postponement linked to the Coronavirus pandemic, the filming of Ripley, the TV series inspired by Mr Ripley’s Talent they left this year. Between the locations identified in Italy, in addition to Naples also appear Anzio, Capri, Ischia, Atrani, Venice and Palermo. The first season will consist of 8 episodes and should air in the United States in autumn 2022, while in Italy it should approve in 2023. The series tells the story of Tom Ripley, a penniless but ambitious and talented young American, who receives the assignment to travel to Italy to find the son of a wealthy businessman and convince him to return home. But Tom will soon be engulfed in a life of deceit, misunderstanding and murder. Dakota Fanning will interpret Marge Sherwood an American who lives in Italy and is wary of Tom.