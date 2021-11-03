The TV series “Only Murders In The Building”

Do we really know our neighbors? Only Murders In The Building is a series created by the great Steve Martin (also among the protagonists) together with John Hoffman (already madly loved in Grace and Frankie) and sees the participation of another great comedian like Martin Short. The very good one is added to the main duo Selena Gomez. If the cast is the main reason to see Only Murders In The Building, others are even more important and concern the location, that is an exclusive building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan that becomes the scene of a mysterious murder, the search for the “butler”, the crescendo between the tones of true crime and comedy, the reveal to the viewer the many secrets of the condominiums and the main trio. You know Mysterious murder in Manhattan by Woody Allen? There, Only Murders In The Building it is as if it were, in a certain sense, his natural mutation from film to TV series; it certainly inspires it! But what does the rock star have to do with it Sting with Only Murders In The Building? Why is the singer on the run? 10 episodes for the first season in which, among other things, also discover this mystery.

THE MYSTERIES OF “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

Only Murders In The Building is the story of three lonely people who, with the excuse of a murder case to be solved, find a connection and a purpose. The three condominiums start a podcast in hopes of solving the murder that took place in their building, and they do it in a completely professional way. To give them greater credibility are the costumes that evoke a classic New York aesthetic; the loneliness shared by the three characters is evident from the first moment, and finds clues even in their closets: former TV star Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) is obsessed with repetition and therefore wants to wear the same thing every day; aspiring interior decorator Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) has something big to hide and for this reason she uses her clothes as armor, as a shield of protection; Oliver Putnam (Marti Short), a struggling theater director, isn’t the greatest showman he wanted to be, but he knows what he wants and uses his clothes to do it. Only Murders In The Building in clothes, colors, ways, intentions and even in the furnishings it takes inspiration from great classics, such as the films of Alfred Hitchcock, including The window on the courtyard, as well as neo-noirs in Technicolor like The Big Lebowski, Clue And I know I Married an Ax Murderer.

“ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”: THE GREAT “OLD” BETWEEN COMICITY AND COMPLICITY

Only Murders In The Building sees two veterans of the entertainment show playing the shoes of two creaking and faded showmen. A third actor paired with them, a woman demographically and birthally distant from them. And while the investigation of the three condominiums comes to life by shuffling the cards, reversing perspectives, creating mystery around the protagonists themselves, a real harangue on the merciless life in New York is written. Only Murders In The Building it’s hilarious for what it tells, for how it does it (with great simplicity), for the interpretation of the whole cast and for being a great quote from the best of American humor. Only Murders In The Building it is not innovative, it is simply a series done well, with the timing, tone and narration of great masters. And it is part of a trend that in recent years has been gaining ground in the USA, also giving space to the great “old men” of our time, increasingly extraordinary actors. Only Murders In The Building fits perfectly next to The Kominsky Method with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, whose characters have to deal bittersweetly with their careers and lives coming to an end; Grace and Frankie with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as enemies and friends, and Crisis in Six Scenes by and with Woody Allen and Elaine May in which a middle-class family goes into deep crisis when they receive a visit from a guest.

– Margherita Bordino