The TV series that ignited 2021

Another year has come to an end. Like the previous one, 2021 was also characterized by political and social instability caused by the third and fourth wave of Covid-19 which, again, has put our certainties in difficulty. As happens in every crucial moment, the entertainment world he became the spokesperson for these great changes of which we have been the protagonists. Despite everything, 2021 was the year of the rebirth of TV series which allowed the “seventh art” to tell the reality we are living through stories of great depth. 2021 was the year that the platforms streaming for a fee – from Netflix to Disney + – have confirmed their hegemony, allowing the public to enjoy a film or a TV series comfortably on the sofa at home, safely and without the fear of contagion.

There are many television shows that have passed on our screens. Some of these have been forgettable, others have left an almost indelible imprint, others have set in motion a series of controversies that have inflamed social media platforms. Highlighting the most significant of 2021 is not easy, but we try the same by listing the 8 most TV series love and discuss of the last 365 days. There is room for a crime drama, for an imported series, a dystopian tale and much more.

Murder in Easttown, hot scandal for Kate Winslet

Available on Sky and NowTv, the miniseries saw Kate Winslet return to TV in the role of a ‘upright detective provincial grappling with investigations into the death of a young girl. Of great visual impact, Murder in Easttown was one of the most successful spring series in America. The former diva of the Titanic shows herself to her best, giving the audience an unforgettable interpretation so as to win an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series. A success, however, that has also brought many controversy. HBO tried to modify a spicy Winslet scene and hide the less than perfect forms of the actress. Kate hasn’t come to terms with anyone, and has had a long and serious discussion with the top of the network to prevent any changes to the scene and the shapes of her body. As the New York Times revealed, allegations of fat-shaming have been triggered for the network.

Squid Game, the series that alarmed Moige and public opinion

In a few weeks it has ground one consensus after another, becoming the most viewed series on Netflix (in which it is possible to see the episodes both in Italian and in the original language). Squid Game is a biting social satire, a struggle between riches and Poors which worked precisely because it produced a captivating, violent and exciting story, made with a view to binge watching. Hugely successful and with flattering opinions from critics, it was not welcomed with benevolence by Moige (the Italian parents’ movement), which reported the series to Agcom asking Netflix to take serious measures to safeguard the mental health of the youngest. Due to the somewhat strong content, Squid Game would have developed several emulation problems, especially in schools, accentuating the cases of bullying. The Moige asked the streaming giant to put in place restrictions on children under 14 for their protection.

Maid, a story about emancipation

Poised between a coming-of-age drama and memoir, the Netflix series tells the story of a 25-year-old girl who runs away with her daughter from a husband violent and from a life without a future. Finding a job and your place in the world is not easy. For a penniless person like Alex it seems almost impossible to find some dignity in a country like America. Maid is the whole series al female of courage and resilience of a woman who struggles against bureaucracy and a society that is not very open to the poorest class. Hugely successful especially among female audiences, Maid was the series that shone the spotlight on dignity in the world of work. The series is inspired by the book “Cleaning Ladies: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive” and Stephanie Land’s real-life events.

The Handmaid’s Tale, the dystopia of women

2021 marked the return to TV of June and the handmaids fighting against the regime by Gilead. The fourth season, which came almost two years after the third due to Covid, certainly does not disappoint expectations by showing another (very compelling) chapter of the dystopian saga inspired by the books of Margaret Atwood. At the center of the story is the vengeful June who even fights against herself to reunite with her husband and make her lookout for Serena, the wife of the Gilead leader. A story tense and anxious which has lifted the veil on the condition of women in a world populated only by men. Hugely successful among the public, the TV series has already been renewed for a fifth season which should be scheduled for 2022, and a spin-off is also on the horizon, also inspired by an Atwood novel. In Italy the first 4 seasons are available on Tim Vision.

Them – Them, the racial laws in America in the 1950s

A suffocating horror. The story of a black family living in a suburban neighborhood inhabited only by white families. Available in Italy on Amazon Prime Video, They is a TV series of great value, curated in the direction and in the interpretations. It aroused great interest because it lifted the veil on the infamous “Second Great Migration” of the people African American which, during the 1950s, saw the mass displacement of 5 million people from the South of the United States to the Northwestern states and to the cities of Phoenix, Portland, Seattle and Los Angeles. The Emory family of They, in addition to having to face an ancestral force that infests the villa they have just bought, they must defend themselves from the inhabitants of the neighborhood who try to drive away the tenants, chasing intimidation and violence. For now there is no news on a second season.

WandaVision, Marvel conquering the small screen

It was the first original series produced by the Disney + streaming platform. Set in the magical universe of Marvel and in continuity with all the films in the franchise, the events of WandaVision focus on the characters of Scarlett Witch – played by Elizabeth Olsen – and Vision – played by Paul Bettany-. Awarded for its originality, the series was appreciated not only because it gave an extraordinary origin story to the character of Wanda, but he convinced because he was a tribute (heart and stomach) on black and white TV. WandaVision is the series that pretends to be a sitcom from the 50s, but at the same time mixes action, comedy and romance in a unique mix of its kind. A second season is not planned, as it was conceived as a final miniseries, but a spin-off on the character of Agatha Harkness was recently ordered which will also air on Disney +.

The Morning Show, the world of journalism at the time of Covid

The colossus of AppletTv also has its workhorse. The second season of The Morning Show, which arrived almost two years after the premiere, confirmed all its qualities. Although it shifted attention from the phenomenon of Metoo to that of all-female journalistic information, it was appreciated because it opened a long parenthesis on all the facts of political and social news that have changed the world over the past two years. Covid, for example, was one of the pivotal topics of the second season, recounting the salient phases of the epidemic in an America struggling with a heated election campaign. In the cast still triumph Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, but also the very Italian Valeria Golino triumphs. Renewal is expected for a third cycle of episodes.

Anna, in Italy the pandemic of adolescents is told

Inspired by the novel of the same name by Niccolò Ammaniti, the series of Anna was one of Sky’s most successful Italian productions. It is currently available in streaming on NowTv. At the center of the story is the story of the young Anna who lives in a Sicily torn apart by a virus that killed all the adults. In search of food, water and in search of a new hope for herself and for her younger brother, the young woman begins an arduous journey to reach the Continent. A series of rare beauty, current and terrifying, which shows a reality left in the hands of the impulses of adolescents, struggling with the construction of a new social and political order. For sure, Anna it was the most original Italian series that was produced in 2021.