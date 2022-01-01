The TV series to watch in January

New year, new series: 2022 begins with a January full of news from the point of view of TV series. Several Italian productions, for example, with Netflix offering Stuck, Sky pointing up Christian and Amazon Prime Video which relaunches with Monterossi. There are also new international titles such as Landscapers, Young Rock, Fantasy Island, Express And Hit-Monkey; there are also numerous seasons of highly anticipated series such as Euphoria, Ozark, Snowpiercer And Servant. Among the returns also that of Csi with a revival in which Grissom also appears.

January will also be a month full of streaming movies, starting with Disney + which proposes Antlers, produced by Guillermo del Toro, from January 5 and the Marvel film Eternals from the 12th. The special will arrive on Sky Cinema and Now from January 1st reunion of Harry Potter and the new film by Edoardo Leo Leave one day in Rome January 1, while January 17 and 24 is the turn of the new episodes of The crimes of the BarLume. Great female movies on Netflix with 4 halves, romantic story with Ilenia Pastorelli and Matilde Gioli from 5 January, and science fiction Mother / Android with Chloë Grace Moretz from 7.

Still on the film front, from January 3 on Amazon Prime Video offers Time Is Up, which sees the youth stars of the moment Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo as a loving couple, while the animated sequel arrives on the 14th. Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange. Finally, on the Apple TV +, again on January 14, it debuts The Tragedy of Macbeth, Joel Coen’s film inspired by the Shakespearean tragedy with a stellar cast that includes Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

But returning to the TV series here is the release calendar most interesting of the month:

Stuck – first season from January 1st on Netflix

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Stuck is the first Italian series created by the comic duo Ficarra and Picone: is a comedy tinged with crime that tells of two friends who, finding themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, end up involved in vicissitudes of an excellent murder and, from vicissitude to vicissitude, they will even come to terms with the mafia.

Big Sky – second season from January 5th on Disney +

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The enigmatic crime series is back with new episodes Big Sky: the investigatorsi Cassey Dewel and Jenny Hoyt find themselves investigating new heinous murder cases under the boundless sky of Montana, as they face unlikely gang of teenagers but also unexpected returns from their past.

A Discovery of Witches – third season from 7 January on Sky Serie

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Third season for the gothic fantasy by Sky Original which tells of a world in which witches, vampires and demons they live alongside humans but hiding their true nature. They also return in these episodes Teresa Palmer as a witch descended from one of the most powerful covenants in the world and the charming millennial vampire Matthew Clairmont portrayed by Matthew Goode.

Csi: Vegas – first season from 9 January on Rai2 and RaiPlay

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The series that acts as a reboot to the saga of Csi: Crime Scene Investigation: historical figures such as Grissom (William Petersen) And Sara Sidle (Jorjia Fox) they return to the crime scene many years later and will have to take matters into their own hands after that new investigations question the work of their historical collaborators.

Euphoria – second season from January 10 on Sky Atlantic

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, returns after a long wait the second season of Euphoria: among the young intertwining lives in the city of East Highland, California, the 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) struggle to find hope as she tries to resist the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Young Rock – first season from January 13 on Sky Serie

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The sitcom on the superstar’s formative years also arrives in Italy, with all its 11 episodes Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. An honest, passionate and ironic look at his growth and the path that led him to become one of the most influential celebrities in the world, first a very famous wrestler and then one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.

After Life – third season from January 14 on Netflix

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

With an enigmatic teaser dedicated to the special relationship between the characters of Tony and his little dog Brandy, Ricky Gervais announced the imminent arrival of the third and final season di After Life, his masterpiece series that reflects irreverently on life and death, but above all on the value of relationships and projects in life.

Landscapers – miniseries from January 14 on Sky Atlantic

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis are the protagonists of this surreal miniseries, one dark comedy visionary in which they interpret a story inspired by true facts. Susan and Edward are a seemingly ordinary married couple, except that they are on the run for more than 15 years for killing her parents and stealing a huge amount of money from them. When the police get on their trail it will be time to come to terms with reality, beyond their own mental delusions.

Express – first season from January 16th on StarzPlay

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In this new Spanish series arriving exclusively on Starzplay, a special police team is involved in solving cases related to lightning seizures, trying to save lives on a tightrope by delving into the private life not only of the victims but also of the kidnappers

Monterossi – first season from January 17th on Amazon Prime Video

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Directed by Roan Johnson (The crimes of the BarLume, so far so good), Monterossi is a six-episode Amazon original series based on the novels of Alessandro Robecchi, published by Sellerio, and starring Fabrizio Bentivoglio. After escaping death by pure chance, Carlo Monterossi improvises himself as a detective to try to unravel the tangle that is gathering in his life.

Queens – first season from January 19th on Disney +

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The Nasty Bitches are about to return: a group of women in their forties, no longer in contact, decide to reconnect and above all to come back to collaborate like when, in the nineties, they were a famous hip hop girl band. But the return to fame it’s not as simple as they thought.

Mr. Mayor – first season from January 20 on Sky Serie

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Neil Bremer (Ted Danson, recently seen inThe Good Place) is a wealthy businessman who is applying to mayor of Los Angeles “for all the wrong reasons”: once he wins the election, he will have to figure out what to fight for, earn the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter.

Ozark – fourth season from January 21 on Netflix

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Comes to a close with the fourth and final season, of which we see the first part in January, the saga of Bryde, apparently a normal family but that over the years, due to a shady trafficking of money laundry, ended up living on the edge of the most violent crime. Now the time has come for the reckoning, in every sense.

As We See It – first season from January 21 on Amazon Prime Video

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The series in eight episodes As We See It follows the events of Jack, Harrison and Violet, all roommates in their early twenties on the autism spectrum, as they struggle to get and keep a job, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that avoids them.

Servant – third season from January 21 on Apple TV +

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The disturbing serial creation of M. Night Shyamalan returns with its third season, which continues to investigate the most paradoxical and grotesque folds of mourning. Everything revolves once again around Jericho, which will not only return to haunt the Turners but will be fundamental to Dorothy and Sean’s newfound but shaky balance.

Fantasy Island – first season from January 24 on Sky Serie

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Already renewed for a second season, Fantasy Island is the sequel but also the reboot in ten episodes of the cult series Fantasy land, a real cult at the turn of the 70s and 80s: set in a luxury resort where every guest’s fantasy is realized, every episode tells exciting and provocative stories of people whose desires often don’t materialize as they hoped.

Snowpiercer – third season from January 24 on Netflix

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Back there dystopian series in which humanity seeks salvation from a terrible glaciation by surviving aboard a very long one high-tech train. The hope of new territories that are heating upHowever, it will throw the equilibrium of the train society even further into chaos, subverting all social order and all hope for the future.

Hit-Monkey – first season from January 26 on Disney +

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

When the tribe of a Japanese macaque is exterminated, he decides to ally with the ghost of an American hitman to do justice in the seedy streets of Tokyo: this is the bizarre premise of the new animated series Hit-Monkey, which stars a monkey with extraordinary abilities and one of the craziest characters of the Marvel comics.

Christian – first season from January 28 on Sky Atlantic

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Edoardo Pesce is the protagonist of this peculiar original Sky production, a crime series with supernatural hues: one henchman of the Roman underworld Christian by name sees his life turned upside down when one day appear on his hands stigmata. Also in the cast of the episodes directed by Stefano Lodovichi Silvia D’Amico, Lina Sastri and Claudio Santamaria, the latter in the role of a Vatican envoy.

The Afterparty – first season from January 28 on Apple Tv +

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The Afterparty is a decidedly original series that blends the classic murder mystery with comedy but above all with one multifaceted storytelling: the night when former high school mates get together for a reunion ends in tragedy. Eight of the people involved will tell, each according to the own perspective in each episode, how the facts went. In the film many comedians like Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco and Ilana Glazer.