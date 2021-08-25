the tv series with Anna Kendrick arrives on TIMVision

The tv series with Anna Kendrick Love Life debuts on Tuesday 15 September 2020 on TIMVision with the first two episodes and then broadcast the others on a weekly basis

The anthological tv series Love Life, sentimental comedy genre, with Anna Kendrick, also as executive producer, as well as protagonist, debuts on September 15, 2020 on the TIMVision platform. The premiere will consist of two episodes, with the following ones coming out one a week every Tuesday. Love Life, aired on the American platform HBO Max and already renewed for a second season, revolves, in each chapter, around a different protagonist. Each episode tells the stages of his sentimental journey and his love life: from the first love to the meeting with the person with whom he is ready to spend the rest of his life.

The protagonist of the first season, in 10 episodes, is Anna Kendrick in the role of Darby Carter, a twenty-year-old girl in search of great love in New York City. Darby’s story begins in 2012, when she just graduated from college and lives with three roommates: impulsive best friend Sara, Sara’s easygoing boyfriend Jim, and brutally honest friend Mallory. In the following years, Darby will experience all the encounters that will bring her closer to the search for her ideal person, even if she doesn’t know it yet.

Loading... Advertisements

The second season of Love Life is scheduled for 2021. In the first chapter of the show in addition to Anna Kendrick are also present Zoë Chao as Sara, Sasha Compère who plays Mallory and Peter Vack in the role of Jim. Love Life is created by Sam Boyd and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, in addition to Anna Kendrick the executive producers are also Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard And Dan Magnante.