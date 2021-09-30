News

the tv series with Selena Gomez is coming

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Home » Tv ” TV series ” Disney +, “Only murders in the building”: the tv series with Selena Gomez is coming

From August 30, the TV series Only Murders In The Building, starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short, will be available on the Star section of Disney Plus. Let’s find out the plot and the cast together.

murdersOnly Murders In The Building is the new tv series Disney Plus created by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman And John Hoffman and available on the Star section of the streaming platform from Tuesday August 30th.

The co-creators, screenwriters of the series are Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who are also executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Only Murders In The Building: the plot

Only Murders In The BuildingThree strangers they share the same obsession with true crime genre and suddenly they find themselves involved in a crime in the exclusive palazzo dell ‘Upper West Side where they live.

The three suspect it is a murder and begin to investigate. As they record a podcast, the protagonists discover the secrets of the palace, about events that happened many years ago.

Loading...
Advertisements
Read also: Selena Gomez in crisis: what happens?

As they try to decipher the clues, they realize that the killer may be hiding among them.

The cast

ce41b542-387b-4a5a-a7a3-baf9d6e92abb-16-9-discover-aspect-ratio-default-0The three protagonists Mabel Mora, Charles And Oliver are interpreted by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin And Martin Short.

The rest of the cast consists of:

  • Aaron Dominguez in the role of Oscar;
  • Vanessa Aspillaga in the role of Ursula;
  • Ryan Broussard in the role of Will;
  • Michael Cyril Creighton in the role dthe Howard Morris;
  • Jeena Yi in the role of Amy Huang;
  • Lylan Carson in the role of Margo;
  • Olivia Reis in the role of Zoe Cassidy;
  • Esteban Benito in the role of Tavo Mora;
  • Russel G. Jones in the role of Dr. Grover Stanley;
  • Dana Kreitz in the role of Send;
  • Adina Verson in the role of Poppy White;
  • Jonathan Burke in the role of Waiter;
  • Teddy Coluca in the role of Lester;
  • Quincy Dunn-Baker in the role of Kev;
  • Meredith Holzman in the role of Anita.
Rachele Luttazi

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

750
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
587
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
561
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
560
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
551
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
549
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
545
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
542
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
541
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top