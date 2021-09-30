the tv series with Selena Gomez is coming

From August 30, the TV series Only Murders In The Building, starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short, will be available on the Star section of Disney Plus. Let’s find out the plot and the cast together.
Only Murders In The Building is the new tv series Disney Plus created by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman And John Hoffman and available on the Star section of the streaming platform from Tuesday August 30th.
The co-creators, screenwriters of the series are Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who are also executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.
Only Murders In The Building: the plot
Three strangers they share the same obsession with true crime genre and suddenly they find themselves involved in a crime in the exclusive palazzo dell ‘Upper West Side where they live.
The three suspect it is a murder and begin to investigate. As they record a podcast, the protagonists discover the secrets of the palace, about events that happened many years ago.
As they try to decipher the clues, they realize that the killer may be hiding among them.
The cast
The three protagonists Mabel Mora, Charles And Oliver are interpreted by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin And Martin Short.
The rest of the cast consists of:
- Aaron Dominguez in the role of Oscar;
- Vanessa Aspillaga in the role of Ursula;
- Ryan Broussard in the role of Will;
- Michael Cyril Creighton in the role dthe Howard Morris;
- Jeena Yi in the role of Amy Huang;
- Lylan Carson in the role of Margo;
- Olivia Reis in the role of Zoe Cassidy;
- Esteban Benito in the role of Tavo Mora;
- Russel G. Jones in the role of Dr. Grover Stanley;
- Dana Kreitz in the role of Send;
- Adina Verson in the role of Poppy White;
- Jonathan Burke in the role of Waiter;
- Teddy Coluca in the role of Lester;
- Quincy Dunn-Baker in the role of Kev;
- Meredith Holzman in the role of Anita.