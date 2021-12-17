the tweet from Ferrari- Corriere.it

Sports

Charles Leclerc tested positive for Covid-19 after having carried out a swab on return to Europe carried out in accordance with the protocols of the FIA ​​and the team. With this tweet, Ferrari makes it known that its driver has Covid again. The Monegasque, who has mild symptoms, is already in self-isolation at his home in Monte Carlo. Leclerc, who vaccinated with a double dose, he had already had the virus in January, coming out quickly healed.

Leclerc had concluded his season in Abu Dhabi by closing the United Arab Emirates Grand Prix in tenth place. The stable mate, Carlos Sainz, climbing on the podium has instead conquered 14 points more than the Monegasque, bypassing him in general classification.

The Spaniard was on the track in Abu Dhabi for the last day of tire testing in view of 2022, while Charles had lapped the day before: Sainz covered 151 laps, equal to almost three times the distance of the Grand Prix held last Sunday (797 km).

Formula 1 2022, the new single-seaters have already regained the lost speed. The results of the end-of-season tests in Abu Dhabi
Farewell to record-breaking Formula 1

December 16, 2021

