the tweet from Ferrari- Corriere.it

Charles Leclerc tested positive for Covid-19 after having carried out a swab on return to Europe carried out in accordance with the protocols of the FIA ​​and the team. With this tweet, Ferrari makes it known that its driver has Covid again. The Monegasque, who has mild symptoms, is already in self-isolation at his home in Monte Carlo. Leclerc, who vaccinated with a double dose, he had already had the virus in January, coming out quickly healed.

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver @Charles_Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi.

He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home. – Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 16, 2021

Leclerc had concluded his season in Abu Dhabi by closing the United Arab Emirates Grand Prix in tenth place. The stable mate, Carlos Sainz, climbing on the podium has instead conquered 14 points more than the Monegasque, bypassing him in general classification.

The Spaniard was on the track in Abu Dhabi for the last day of tire testing in view of 2022, while Charles had lapped the day before: Sainz covered 151 laps, equal to almost three times the distance of the Grand Prix held last Sunday (797 km).