The twelve-year-old fell ill while she was in the gym at school [notiziediprato.it]

20.12.2021 h 21:25 comments

The twelve-year-old fell ill while she was in the gym at school

The girl was hospitalized in the Reanimation of Meyer in Florence, where she had been transferred by the Pegaso helicopter rescue on Friday morning. The damage caused by the cerebral hemorrhage is too serious

The twelve-year-old student of the Malaparte middle school did not make it. On the morning of December 17th she was taken ill while she was with her eighth grade classmates in the gym, waiting to start the physical education lesson. The girl fought for more than three days in the resuscitation of the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence but, in the end, the doctors had to give up and in the late evening of today, Monday 20 December, the 12-year-old was declared dead. The tragedy had aroused a lot of emotion throughout the city: immediately on social media many had expressed the hope that the little girl could make it. Unfortunately, the cerebral hemorrhage, probably caused by an aneurysm, had caused too severe lesions in the brain. The girl, of Chinese origin, had felt ill before starting the hour of physical education. Immediately rescued by the teacher and then by the doctor and the 118 volunteers, she had been transferred with the Pegaso helicopter rescue to Meyer, where the doctors tried the impossible to save her, while letting it be understood immediately that the situation was desperate.

Related local editions: Prato





