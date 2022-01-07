the twentieth anniversary controller contains a tribute to Duke – Nerd4.life

Tech

the twentieth anniversary controller contains a tribute to Duke

Some fans were delighted to find that the Xbox 20th anniversary controller contains a small tribute to the Duke, the first controller on the platform. Moreover, it is a really elaborate and nice tribute, since it is not possible to discover it without using a particular instrument.

Basically, by illuminating the front cover of the controller box with the light of a UV lamp, the image of the Duke appears below the image of the modern controller. Of course, to be able to see it you have to darken the environment where you are. In the video below you can see the surprise in all its sympathy.

For the uninitiated, the Duke was the controller of the first Xbox, at least for a few months, before being replaced due to the too generous dimensions that gave grip problems to those who had too small hands. Despite the initial bad reputation, over time the Duke has achieved cult status, beloved by Xbox users around the world. We have also dedicated a special to its history, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary.

The surprise on the new controller box is aimed at making longtime fans happy by making the celebratory controller unique in its own way.

