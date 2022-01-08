The twentieth-century continence of the book thief and the burglarized houses of the influencers

The wrong question is: who made him do it? It is always the wrong question, whether the theme is Filippo Bernardini – the guy who for years had PDFs of books in production sent without reselling them – or Martina Maccherone, the former collaborator of Chiara Ferragni whose house was burgled (later on the word we go back) on New Year’s Eve.

To begin with, I must apologize to my friend the editorial director to whom I asked for the pdf of a book last year and who did not send it to me saying that, since they discovered the one who falsified email addresses to get pdfs sent, in publishing house had become very paranoid. Dear friend, today I confess that I did not believe you. I confess that I thought you wanted to force me to buy it, increasing the sales of an author who is already oversold. I confess that I said to me: eh but greedy. And instead you were telling the truth.

The address forger, who created emails very similar to those used by really important agents or publishers, is Italian, worked in London, and was arrested two days ago in New York, and already released on bail (as in American films, point exclamation). And all the articles that talk about it say it’s inexplicable: none of the manuscripts he stole have ever appeared on the black market: what did they do with them? Nothing, as you are in the twentieth century: the motive no longer works in that direct way, the economy in which we live now is more complex.

It’s been more than two years since Kim Kardashian was robbed in a Paris hotel, in a rather traumatic way: the thieves entered while she was in bed, they tied her up and gagged her, they had her jewels delivered, and I imagine her. madam could not be sure until the end that they would not kill her. Kardashian said the same things Macarone said yesterday: that she had been too generous in showing her life on Instagram, that she would have paid more attention to it (the thieves had probably been attracted to a particularly expensive tip, a gift from then-husband Kanye. West, which Kardashian had shown his followers).

But can those who live on Instagram live otherwise? Yesterday Martina Maccherone (in this century we cannot shoot I soliti ignoti because reality surpasses cinematic fiction even in the names of the characters) said that she is a digital native, it is natural for her to instagram her days. If my calculations are correct, Maccherone was eighteen when Instagram arrived. He is thirty, so he lived more with cell phones that did not connect to the internet than with those who take pictures, but perhaps today’s young people naturalize as adults. I try to think of a habit that prevailed when I was in high school that at thirty seemed natural to me, but I can only think of the obligation to wear a helmet on a moped, which at thirty I still hadn’t made up for .

However, it is clear that not even for her the relationship between sacrifice and income is direct as we used to be in the economy of the twentieth century. Who makes him do it to photograph the party of which he is a guest while the thieves fill his suitcases with his cosmetics and take them away together with his clothes (what cruel thieves women know to be)? Who makes her appear pregnant in Chiara Ferragni’s reality show while the two companions of the pregnant women experience the pains of childbirth by means of electrodes? Who makes them do it to live in a perpetual Big Brother set? Nobody, and everyone. Martina Maccherone has one hundred twenty-seven thousand followers: if she didn’t give them a little piece of herself every day, would she have a job? (His current job is a job that fortunately my grandmothers died because I wouldn’t have been able to explain it to him:influencer marketing for a furniture company, that is, it deals with the fact that others like her benefit from the latch economy in which you furnish my house and I talk about you to those who follow my Instagram).

Who makes Filippo Bernardini do it so much for manuscripts that he then doesn’t resell, doesn’t exploit, with which he does nothing except perhaps – what a frightening and antiquated image – to read them? I confess I understand that. I understand free curiosity. I understand wanting so much to be able to read something in advance that you get bogged down like a criminal mind and then don’t even profit from it. What it would take someone better than me to explain is in what century Filippo Bernardini lives. Who deceives a thousand books yet to be published and then resists, with a continence that we thought was now lost, the temptation of a small Instagram story, a small tweet, a small post on Facebook saying that you are envious, huh ?, the unpublished Margaret Atwood that everyone is waiting for I have it, it’s here on my desktop, I can read it and you can’t, pappappero. If the Kardashians and Maccherone had Bernardini’s psychological hold, they could run the CIA (not him: he doesn’t have enough business sense).