The twentieth century flows at the Quattro Fontane The most beautiful invention

At the Quattro Fontane cinema in Rome, until 29 June 2022, on stage 20th century The most beautiful invention. La review promoted by CSC – Cineteca Nazionale with the support of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with Circuito Cinema.

150 masterpieces, 30 protagonists of the history of cinema, 7 months of programming. These are some of the numbers of 20th century The most beautiful invention, which offers a century-long journey of film for the first time in many years. And, it brings to the attention of even younger viewers, titles and names to finally see or review on the big screen.

20th century The most beautiful invention

The appointment is every Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday morning until June 29, 2022, at the cinema Four Fountains From Rome. Curated by Cesare Petrillo (among the most authoritative connoisseurs, not only in Italy, of “classic cinema”, and founder with Vieri Razzini of Teodora Film), the review takes place over 30 weeks. Each dedicated to an artist – directors, performers, screenwriters – of which five of the most representative titles can be seen.

From Altman to Trufaut, from Lubitsh to Zurlini

The exhibition opened on 6 December under the sign of ROBERT ALTMAN, with – among others – one of the rarest titles of the entire review, Nashville, an authentic cornerstone of the cinema of the 70s. In December then JACK NICHOLSON (with Five easy pieces And The king of the gardens by Marvin by Bob Rafelson, Shining by Stanley Kubrick, The last corvé by Hal Ashby e Chinatown by Roman Polanski), FNICHOLSONThe 400 shots, Jules and Jim, My drug is called Julie, Adele H. A love story, The man who Loved Women). BARBARA STANWYCK (The flame of sin by Billy Wilder, Baby Face by Alfred E. Green, Lady Eva by Preston Sturges, Terror runs on the wire by Anatole Litvak, Remember that night by Mitchell Leisen).

In the weeks to come (just to mention the freebies until January 23rd) it will be time to ERNST LUBITSCH (Competent tip, The cheerful lieutenant, Ninotchka, Match four, Write me stationary mail), CAROLE LOMBARD (Twentieth century by Howard Hawks, The incomparable Godfrey by Gregory La Cava, Nothing seriously by William A. Wellman, We want to live! by Ernst Lubitsch, Swing High, Swing Low by Mitchell Leisen) e VALERIO ZURLINI (Violent summer, The girl with the suitcase, The female soldiers, Sitting to his right, The first quiet night, The desert of the Tartars).

Soon

Sunday 2nd January

11.00 am Remember that night (Remember the Night), Mitchell Leisenn 1940

Monday 3rd January

From 16.30 Competent tip (Trouble in Paradise), Ernst Lubitsch 1932

18.30 Match four (Design for Living), Ernst Lubitsch 1933

and 20.30 Write me stationary mail (The Shop Around the Corner), Ernst Lubitsch 1940

Tuesday 4

At 16 Match four (replica), Ernst Lubitsch 1933

From 18 Ninotchka, Ernst Lubitsch 1933

At 20.30 Competent tip (replica), Ernst Lubitsch 1932

Sunday 5

11 o’clock The cheerful lieutenant (The Smiling Lieutenant), Ernst Lubitsch 1932

Info www.fondazionecsc.it