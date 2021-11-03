The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1: all the curiosities about the film

There Twilight Saga has been one of the major cinematic phenomena of the past two decades. With its five films, it represented the main competitor to the success of Harry Potter. The two stories are actually very different from each other, and at the heart of the films based on the literary saga of Stephen Meyer there is love between a young human girl and a charming, age-old vampire named Edward. Started in 2008 with Twilight, and continued with New Moon and Eclipse, this then had a concluding chapter divided into two parts, with the first, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (review here), released in theaters in 2012.

Also directed by Bill Condon, the film therefore leads fans towards the conclusion of one of the most acclaimed romantic sagas of recent decades, which has the merit of having restored great popularity to the cinema to the figure of the vampire. Based on the first chapters of the novel of the same name by Stephenie Meyer, also this fourth chapter has established itself as a great success, reaching a collection of over 712 million dollars, one of the largest in the saga. Mixing romance, fantasy and also different elements tending more and more to horror, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 thus represented not only an evolution of the atmospheres and themes of the series, but also the first part of a worthy conclusion.

For fans of this, it is in fact still today among the most popular of the saga, while for those who have not yet seen it, you can find good entertainment and lots of adrenaline action. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, the plot of the film

The events of the new film start again where those of the previous one ended. After the fight with Victoria and his army, Edward And Nice they finally decide to get married. He is also present at the ceremony Jacob, who gets furious after learning that the girl he loves is planning to turn into a vampire. The honeymoon on the romantic Esme Island in Brazil then unleashes the passion between the newlyweds, even if Edward fears he could hurt his wife with his uncontrollable strength. Inexplicably, Bella becomes pregnant but the supernatural pregnancy is an uncontrollable event that could cost her her life. The girl, however, insists on wanting to keep the baby, with the support of Rosalie. Jacob, discovering the truth, teams up with Edward to persuade Bella to have an abortion.

The Quileute Chief, Sam, in fact, he wants to kill the girl to prevent a potentially dangerous creature from being born. Pregnancy also immediately appears out of control: the fetus grows too fast, causing internal injuries to the mother, who becomes increasingly thin, because the baby prevents her from feeding normally. Jacob and his new pack protect Bella, while Sam prepares to eliminate the new threat and Edward watches helplessly as his wife’s frail condition. When Bella has contractions, the situation worsens and what happens to Jacob will be fundamental, to prevent the werewolf clan from catching them unprepared.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, the cast of the film

For the fourth film in the series, the actors are obviously reconfirmed Robert Pattinson in the role of vampire Edward Cullen, Taylor Lautner as werewolf Jacob Black, and Kristen Stewart in those of Bella Swan. For this film, Pattinson underwent a much stiffer physical workout in order to show off a more muscular body for the famous sex scene. Next to them they find themselves then also Peter Facinelli, in the role of Carlisle Cullen, the breadwinner, ed Elizabeth Reaser like Esme Cullen, his wife. Ashley Green re-plays the character of Alice Cullen, and Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen. Other actors present are Jackson Rathbone in the role of Jasper Hale e Nikki Reed in that of Rosalie Hale. Billy Burke instead he is once again Bella’s father.

As for the group of werewolves, the actors come together Chaske Spencer as pack leader Sam e Alex Meraz like Paul. Julia Jones is Leah Clearwater, while Boo Boo Stewart plays Seth Clearwater. The Volturi also appear, with actors such as Michael Sheen as Aro e Jamie Campbell Bower in those of Caius. Dakota Fanninginstead, she is the mighty vampire Jane. The actors Lee Pace, My Master And Maggie Grace instead they play Garrett, Carmen and Irina of the Denali Clan. In the clan of the Egyptians there is instead the Oscar winner Rami Malek, with the character of Benjamin. Christian Serratos And Anna Kendrickfinally, they briefly reprise their roles as Angela Weber and Jessica Stanley, Bella’s friends.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can watch or review the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 it is in fact available in the catalog of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix and Tim Vision. To see it, depending on the platform chosen, just subscribe or rent the single film. This will allow you to use this for a comfortable home viewing. It should be noted that in case of rental only, the title will be available for a certain time limit, within which it will be necessary to view it. The film will also be televised on the day Wednesday 3 November at 21:10 On the canal The 5.

