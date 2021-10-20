The Twilight Saga: New Moon, all the curiosities about the film

There Twilight Saga has been one of the major cinematic phenomena of the past two decades. With its five films, it represented the main competitor to the success of Harry Potter. The two stories are actually very different from each other, and at the heart of the films based on the literary saga of Stephen Meyer there is love between a young human girl and a charming, age-old vampire named Edward. Started in 2008 with Twilight, this then continued in 2009 with the first sequel entitled New Moon.

Directed by Chris Weitz, former director of a fantasy like The Golden Compass, the film was characterized as a first more mature approach to the story, focusing as it does in the book on the relationship between the protagonist Bella and the werewolf Jacob. The vampire Edward has a minor role here, but does not fail to appear in all his charm towards the end. With the first chapter establishing itself as a smash hit, this sequel confirmed viewers’ interest in this story. New Moon in fact, he earned $ 712 million worldwide.

This naturally allowed the saga to continue, which would then be enriched with Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 And Breaking Dawn – Part 2. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and at location. Finally, the main ones will also be listed differences with the book and the streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

New Moon: the plot of the film

In New Moon Edward And Nice they are more in love than ever. On her birthday, a party is organized at the Cullen house, but something goes wrong. Bella, in fact, injures herself with paper, losing blood. This of course immediately puts her in danger in a vampire house, were it not that Edward is able to control his instincts and protect his beloved. That episode, however, makes him understand how much she is in danger with him or his fellow men around and therefore decides to leave with his family without leaving any trace of their presence. Bella will therefore find herself living dark and disheartening moments, in which she will continue to love Edward and feel his presence nearby.

Only friendship with the newfound friend Jacob, who will reveal his biggest secret to her, will help her to overcome the crises. Bella, however, does not feel indifferent to him either, who in turn begins to have feelings for the girl that go far beyond friendship. Everything changes when for a series of misunderstandings Edward is convinced of Bella’s death and decides to go to Italy to unleash the wrath of the Volturi, the most important family of vampires, to be able to die in turn. Thus begins Bella’s desperate attempt to save her beloved. Along the way, however, he will face numerous dangers.

New Moon: the cast and locations of the film

For the third film in the series the actors are obviously reconfirmed Robert Pattinson in the role of vampire Edward Cullen, Taylor Lautner as werewolf Jacob Black, and Kristen Stewart in those of Bella Swan. Next to them they find themselves then also Peter Facinelli, as Carlisle Cullen, the breadwinner, Ashley Green with the character of Alice Cullen, e Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen. Other actors present are Jackson Rathbone in the role of Jasper Hale e Nikki Reed in that of Rosalie Hale. Billy Burke instead he is once again Bella’s father, while Jamie Campbell Bower plays Caius.

Elizabeth Reaser is Esme Cullen, while Christian Serratos And Anna Kendrick instead briefly reprise their roles as Angela Weber and Jessica Stanley, Bella’s friends. Dakota FanningFinally, it is the powerful vampire Jane, while Michael Sheen is the Aro volturro. As for the locations of the film, as I know, some shots, especially those related to the final scenes of the film, also took place in Italy, in Montepulciano. This, however, is referred to in the film as Volterra, in the province of Pisa, where the Volturri live. The rest of the shoot took place in Vancouver, Canada.

Loading... Advertisements

New Moon: the differences between the book and the film

Although they committed themselves to staying as faithful as possible to Meyer’s novel, the film’s authors still had to make some changes in order to make the story more cinematic. A first change concerns Edward’s departure, which in the film takes place the morning after Bella’s birthday party. In the book, however, the vampire waits 3 nights before leaving, evaluating every aspect of his difficult decision. This departure then causes a deep depression in Bella, who spends a lot of time wondering about her relationship with Edward. What is shown in the film is actually much shorter than what is described in the novel.

Differences are also found in Jacob’s transformation into a wolf. In the book, in fact, Jacob turns into a wolf in the woods when Paul talks to Bella. In the film, however, this happens when Bella slaps Paul, who becomes furious and turns into a wolf ready to attack her. It is at this point that Jacob transforms and runs to the girl’s rescue. Another element of difference from the film is then linked to Bella’s thoughts. If in the book these can be expressed with inner monologues, in the film instead she confides what she feels in emails addressed to Alice Cullen. Finally, the ending also differs significantly. In the film the clash with the Volturri is enriched with various moments of action, while in the film it is a moment almost entirely entrusted to dialogue.

New Moon: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can watch or review the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. The Twilight Saga: New Moon it is in fact available in the catalog of Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix and Tim Vision. To see it, depending on the platform chosen, just subscribe or rent the single film. This will allow you to use this for a comfortable home viewing. It should be noted that in case of rental only, the title will be available for a certain time limit, within which it will be necessary to view it. The film will also be televised on the day Wednesday 20 October at 21:10 On the canal The 5.

Source: IMDb