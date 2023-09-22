The Twilight Saga’s Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet reunite in Desert Dawn

Kellan Lutz in the twilight saga

The film that marked a generation of youth, eveningReleased in December 2008, which brought fame to its heroes Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson And Taylor Lautner, However, not only did he shine in that saga; supporting actors like Kellan Lutzwho plays Emmett Cullen, and cam gigandetThe one who played the vampire James also left his mark on the plot.

too much lutz As Gigandet they meet again in the movie desert dawnA dark thriller that managed to get the necessary permissions for its production despite the ongoing challenge due to the screenwriters’ and actors’ strike.

Cam Gigandet – Never Back Down (Official Trailer Screenshots)

on this occasion, lutz Together with his new partner, he plays the role of a police officer, cam gigandet, Together, they must discover the mysterious mystery behind a disturbing murder, while facing difficulties imposed by powerful people in their hometown.

In whose hands has the script of this film been handed over chad law And johnny walters, Direction is in the hands of the producer marty murrayRecognized for his work in extraordinary island,

Although the release date has not been confirmed yet, it is expected that desert dawn See the lights throughout the year 2024. Meanwhile, the team has started shooting the film on locations located in Nevada.