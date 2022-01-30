The twin doctors who exchanged patients lose their agreement with the ASL

Listen to the audio version of the article

The twin doctors who had adopted a system, thanks to which one replaced the other in the care of patients as a general practitioner, lose the agreement with the ASL, leaving the twin free to carry out private activities as a dentist. A story, which reached the headlines in 2012 for a service of Striscia la Notizia, which now finds its epilogue with the sentence of the Supreme Court 2405, Labor section, which confirms the legitimacy of disciplinary measures adopted by the Local Health Authority.

For the Supreme Court, the behaviors were attributable to what was disseminated by the media. A brother also took care of the twin’s patients “in the only study of the two, although holders of two distinct agreements involving the use of two doctors’ offices, equipped for carrying out the agreed activity, while the latter waited at another study to his own professional activity as a dentist “. The Supreme Court judges specify that, correctly, the Court of Appeal excluded that the scheme adopted by the two white coats could fall within the contractual provision that contemplates the possibility for professionals to be replaced.