The twins of Margot Robbie, Eiza González and Ale Barrios

It is said that we all have at least one twin somewhere in the world.yes, with such a great physical resemblance that they could pass themselves off as us.

And that, precisely, has happened to some famous actresses, who are identical to some beauty queens, like two drops of water. You judge!

impact blondes

Margot Robbie has been a trend recently as she is the protagonist of the new “Barbie” movie in live action, which we urgently need to see since its resemblance to the famous Mattel doll is incredible, and Now, when we meet Karolina Bielaeska, it seems that we are seeing double.

Karolina has been crowned Miss World 2022, she is Polish, she is 23 years old and studies administration; while Margot Robbie was born in Australia, she is 31 years old, was raised on a farm and, in addition to being an actress, is a producer.

Chestnuts that split square

Eiza González has crushed stone for many years in the world of acting and thanks to that perseverance she is now one of the most outstanding Latin actresses in Hollywood.. Your recent success was the movie “Ambulance”.

Now The enormous resemblance between the Mexican and Vartika Singh, Miss India 2019, has caught the attention of many.

Vartika Singh was born in Lucknow, India, is 28 years old and has a degree in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics; while Eiza was born in Mexico City, is 32 years old and has 14 years of experience in the world of acting and music.

Go Mexico!

Alejandra Barros is a well-known film, theater and television actress in Mexico, whom we recently saw in “The rich also cry.”

Ale is being compared to Diana Robles, chosen to represent Mexico in Reina Hispanoamericana 2022.

The beauty queen has was born in Guanajuato 25 years ago, the same age Alejandra was when she started in the world of acting. The artist, born in CDMX is currently 50 years old And, as always, she looks gorgeous, don’t you think?