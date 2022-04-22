The Twitter thread of Florencia Etcheves to recommend police series that is all the rage

Social networks serve as a space to receive recommendations and advice of all kinds. On this occasion, it was the journalist Florence Etcheves who asked his followers on Twitter to express your opinion about the best series and movies police-themed and was surprised by the repercussion.

“My favorite police: The Killing (Starplus), The Fall (Starplus), True Detective (HBOMax). Add those of you with a platform below this tweet, so we put together a data thread”, posted the writer with the addition of the productions that most captivated her. She then joked: “Only police, if I don’t have corpses on the table I get bored.”

Immediately, its more than 295,000 thousand followers put together a movie buff space with hundreds of series, movies and even comics with your preferences. In relation to this, the author of books such as The virgin in your eyes (2012), The Champion’s Daughter (2014) and Wanderers (2018), applauded the initiative of the users and, in a second tweet, said: “Hey, I just pinned a tweet in my pinned tweets that is PURE GOLD. A collective recommendation of very good police series was put together. Thanks to that thread I started the night of. bombshell. Use and abuse my pinned tweet.”

In this sense, he echoed the comment made by the @Literatura991 account, who referred to the miniseries of the HBO company, starring John Turturro Y Riz Ahmad, based on Criminal Justice of the BBC and created by Peter Moffat. “Super recommended”, he opined.

The audiovisual piece, which consists of a total of eight episodes, tells the story of Nasir “Naz” Khan, a Pakistani-American college student who lives with his parents in Queens, New York. The police scenario occurs when the young man is arrested for the murder of a woman he just met. Investigation, the criminal justice system and legal procedures are some of the themes that appear in the iconic production.

Among the comments, there was the suggestion of a young woman who referred to a bet found in Netflix. “If you didn’t see line of duty, you are losing for me one of the best policeIt’s not slow-paced, it’s kind of frenetic,” he said.

According to the synopsis of the fiction, the story arises when the detective Steve Arnott is transferred to a police anti-corruption unit as a result of refusing to be part of a cover-up related to a shooting. “Intense police drama that set sky-high viewership records for a decade”express.

It is a british tv series which premiered in the year 2012 in BBC Twoand features performances by renowned actors such as Gina McKee, Ian Beattie Y Jonah Armstrong.

The series that did not fail to name and is already a classic in the police is The Sinnerwhich is also displayed in Netflix. “Very good. Loose third, unlikely. Brilliant first and fourth. Very good the second. Score me Bill Pullman with one of the best performances in series history”remarked the account @robertomagno2.

In that sense, he made reference to the series produced by Derek Simonds and premiered on USA Network in 2017. It is based on the homonymous work of the German petra hammesfahr and it is a thriller police.

With the leading role of celebrities like Jessica Biel (Cora), Alice Kremberg (perky), Jamie Burns (Matt) and Bill Pullman (Detective Harry), currently the series has a total of four seasons and shows the story of a disturbing murder that shocks everyone the inhabitants of a small town.

In this particular way, Etcheves made more than clear his fanaticism for the police and, thanks to its publication on Twitter, lovers of this type of production can enjoy the best content on the various platforms of streaming.