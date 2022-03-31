The two Android tablets we recommend the most are on sale at Amazon

Related news

The pandemic has given tablets a second life given the more time we have spent at home, but we have also begun to see them as an interesting companion on trips to watch movies and series and even as work tools.

There are very impressive models, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, but also very expensive ones. However, there are others that are equally valid for most and cost much less.





Two of them, the Realme Pad and the XiaomiPad 5can be purchased for between 200 and 400 euros, and both are on sale at Amazon Spain.

Realme Pad

The realme model is perfect if you want to spend just enough but still don’t want to give up having the Google Play Store, a solid construction and an impressive sound.

It can be purchased on Amazon for 199 euros.

It is the version with 64 GB of internal memory. If you think you need something else, you have the 128 GB version at 235 euros. You can see our analysis of the realme Pad at this link.

processor and memory Processor: MediaTek Helio G80.

RAM memory: 3 / 4 / 6 GB.

Internal storage: 32 / 64 / 128 GB.

Micro SD: yes, up to 1TB.

Screen Size: 10.4 inches.

Resolution: WUXGA 2000 x 1200 pixels.

Technology: LCD.

Rear camera Main: 8 MP.

Others: LED Flash.

connectivity 4G/LTE.

Bluetooth 5.0.

WiFi 5.

Autonomy Battery: 7,100mAh.

Fast Charge: 18W

Others USB-C port.

3.5mm minijack.

Dimensions and weight Dimensions: 246.1 x 155.9 x 6.9mm.

Weight: 440g.

OS Android version: 11.

Manufacturer interface: realme UI for Pad.

XiaomiPad 5





The other option is higher level, and higher price. This is the Xiaomi Pad 5, the company’s latest model, which arrived in Spain a few months ago.

This table is much more powerful and is perfect not only for working or watching videos, but even for playing games thanks to its processor.

It can be purchased on Amazon for 328 euros.

processor and memory Qualcomm Snapragon 860.

RAM Memory: 6GB LPDDR4x .

. Internal storage: 128/ 256 GB UFS 3.1.

Screen Size: 11 inches.

Resolution: 2560 x 1600 pixels.

Technology: LCD – 10 Bit TrueTone HDR10 275 PPP Dolby Vision

Refresh rate: 120 Hz.

Autonomy Battery: 8,720mAh.

Fast Charge: 22.5W

Others 4 speakers.

Dolby Atmos sound.

Pencil support.

Dimensions and weight Dimensions: 254.69 x 166.25 x 6.85mm.

Weight: 511 grams.

OS Android version: 11.

Manufacturer interface: MIUI for Pad.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you