The two best exercise circuits to do with your own weight

If you are one of those who think that to exercise you only need weights, dumbbells, machines, etc. Error! Because the best tool you have at your fingertips is the weight of your own body! Yes, as you read it, so the excuses are over. In addition, the good weather is coming soon and it is the best time to work on the figure that you will surely want to show off in summer or what is even better, simply to take care of your good health.

If you are still not convinced by this type of training, from the Basic-Fit gym chain they give us more reasons to go for them. Bodyweight exercises are effective, easy to adapt to all fitness levels, and accessible as you don’t need equipment to perform them. It is a multifunctional practice in which muscles are trained while cardiovascular resistance, flexibility and mobility of the whole body are worked on, says Paula Vercauteren, fitness content specialist at Basic-Fit international.

multifunctional practice

It is possible to use your body weight to lose weight or work your abdomen, legs, arms…





“In addition, thanks to the fact that no specific equipment is necessary, they offer the possibility of quickly changing exercises, increasing the intensity without missing a beat. And quick results can be achieved when dealing with compound movements that involve several joints and muscles”, Vercauteren points out.





read also

Roxana Ibanez Machado

Of course! These exercises are excellent for working the whole body in an integral way. Whereas, for example, weight training can restrict some movements. Working with your body weight gives you the opportunity to move more widely and freely, Vercauteren replies. “Although you should not be confused and think that they are more effective than those that work with added weight. All the exercises can be effective, the fundamental thing is to know the objective of each one of them”, clarifies the trainer.

A woman doing hypopressive exercises Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now, when we talk about losing those extra pounds, we must not forget that losing weight consists of burning more calories than you eat. Therefore, in addition to taking care of the daily diet, it is necessary to exercise in the right direction and with bodyweight exercises you can lose weight as long as the necessary repetitions and overload are carried out to start burning calories. is being sought, says the Basic-Fit expert.

For example, if we want to work the abdomen, in addition to taking care of the diet, we must focus on overloading during training, insists Vercauteren. “Nor should we forget that to build a visible six pack differs from one person to another,” the trainer points out.

Beginner and advanced level

Two circuits with your own weight

The exercises with our own body weight can be practiced whether you are a beginner or not. From the Basic-Fit gyms they offer us two circuits to put laziness aside and start training without excuses!

CIRCUIT 1: BEGINNERS LEVEL



Video





These exercises are excellent for working the body in an integral way.





Each exercise should be done for 40 seconds and rest for 20 seconds before moving on to the next. Do 4 rounds.

1. Long jump with plank position and return (works the whole body, cardio). Jump forward into a squat. Place your hands under your shoulders and jump back into a plank position. Step back (shuffle). The knees are slightly bent to achieve greater tension in the legs.

2. Lateral jumps (works the whole body, cardio). Jump from side to side. Bend your knee as you land on the ground. Use your arms to help the movement from side to side.

3. Lying glute raise (works focused on glutes and hamstrings). Lie face down on your stomach. Bend your knee, positioning your leg at 90º. Flex your foot and push your heel toward the ceiling.





read also

Roxana Ibanez

CIRCUIT 2: ADVANCED LEVEL



Video





Working with the body weight gives the possibility to move more widely and freely,





Each exercise should be done for 40 seconds and rest for 20 seconds before moving on to the next. Do 4 rounds.

1. Long jump with plank position, push-up and turn (works the whole body, cardio). Jump into a squat. He places his hands under his shoulders and jumps back into a plank position. Bend your elbows until your chest is in line, push your hands toward the floor. Step back (shuffle). The knees are slightly bent to achieve greater tension in the legs.

2. Lateral jumps touching the ground (work focused on legs, cardio). Jump from side to side. Bend your knee as you land and touch your hand to the ground. Use your arms to help the movement from side to side.

3. Weightlifting on one leg (work focused on hamstrings, glutes). Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, with your weight on one foot. Keep both legs slightly bent and tilt them from the hips, until the upper body is parallel to the ground. The back leg moves up. Keep your back long and straight as you return to the starting position.





read also

Drafting

Three extra keys Do not overlook them!

1. Go easy. The recommended thing when doing the exercises with your own weight is to start with the simplest ones and progress according to your experience, so that they get more complicated as you improve and perfect. You have to avoid making complicated movements that you can’t control. It is best to personalize your training and if you do not know how to start, do not forget that it is best to seek the help of a professional trainer to help you achieve your goals.

2. Focus on repetitions. To avoid mistakes, do many repetitions trying to control the technique. A big mistake is stopping too soon. The fundamental thing is to be constant, endure and challenge yourself.

3. Combine movements. To get results quickly, it is best to combine movements to get your heart rate up. So, it is recommended to start with broader exercises that focus on various parts of the body and end with some more focused ones to get more shape and tone.