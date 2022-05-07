The two City stars that Barça asks to sell Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is in the eye of the hurricane and every day appear new rumors on a possible exit of the FC Barcelona during the next summer transfer market. At the club they consider him an important player and Xavi fully trusts him, but if an important offer arrives they will let him out. Manchester City would be very interested.

The group trained by Pep Guardiola wants the Dutch ‘crack’ and the Blaugrana will only assess his departure if one of the two conditions they have in mind is met: A millionaire transfer of around 75 million euros or a barter for the player that includes one or two ‘cracks’. ‘Mundo Deportivo’ had reported that an exchange between De Jong and Bernardo Silva is being considered, but there are more options.

According to information from ‘Fichajes.net’, in addition to the Portuguese player’s option, the name of Aymeric Laporte is also on the table. The international with Spain is a player who like him a lot at the Camp Nou and Xavi Hernández is very attentive to his situation contractual. Both are two very titular of Pep Guardiola.

This would be Barça’s first option. They are two players who, in question, are of interest to the Barça sports management and could be key in the new team that Xavi Hernández is ‘forming’ for next season. The Portuguese, in any case, would be the most interesting for the Catalans.

Silva was already on the culé radar last summer, but now he points out as a great possibility for next season to reinforce the Blaugrana midfield. ‘DM’ explained that it is a complicated option, but that it could be facilitated because Silva would want to leave the Premier League in summer.

The option of a transfer

Thus, Barça would try as a first option, but it is not ruled out that they demand a transfer for 75 million euros. It is a figure that not many will be willing to assume, but from Barcelona they will not let him leave for a lower figure, aware that it is one of the midfielders with the best poster and who draws the attention of the greatest.