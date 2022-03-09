The two classes coming to the Lost Ark very soon

Lost Ark It has become one of the great video games that arrived in the West in February. So much so that the Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games MMO became the most important video game on Twitch during the month of February. Thus, a video game with a lot of classes that allow you to kill hundreds and hundreds of enemies is ready to receive two new classes: the Arcana and the Destroyer.

The Arcana and the Destroyer, ready to arrive at the Lost Ark

This March 7, Lost Ark posted again on your blog announcing the changes that will come to the title soon. At this time, it seems that the post has been deleted, so we will have to wait for more information. Although they did not reveal dates, what they did make clear is that two new classes are coming to the MMO. we talk about that arcane and the Destroyer. The Destroyer is expected to be available in the month of april 2022while the Arcana will have to wait until may.

What seems to be clear from all this is that the developers do not want Lost Ark gets stuck. Thus, although in other regions such as Korea they are much more advanced, they want to gradually bring all possible updates to the West. And the proof is in these two new classes that we will be able to test very soon on our different servers.

As we can anticipate, the Destroyer will be an advanced class that will be within the Warriors. This class will allow us to fight face to face and face our enemies instead of fighting from the rear. His main weapon will be a giant hammer and his attacks will be crushing and, as the name suggests, destructive like no other.

On the other hand, we find that Arcana that will be an advanced class for the Mages. His weapons to decimate the demons will be powerful magic cards. When they hit enemies they will accumulate different charges, some dealing devastating amounts of damage.

