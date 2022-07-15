the two clubs ready to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo – Foot11.com

Cristiano Ronaldo does not wish to prolong the adventure at Manchester United and has made this known to its leaders. The Portuguese is looking for a way out, and two clubs seem to be on the lookout. More

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have a lot of choice

He doesn’t want to stay at Manchester United. In any case, this is what Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have made his leaders understand at the start of the season, before not showing up for training. The Portuguese international has also not taken part in the Red Devils summer tour, continuing his preparation on his own while waiting for a club to reach out to him.

Offers, CR7 does not have that many. Saudi Arabia were ready to break the bank to welcome him, but the Portuguese rejected this offer. Chelsea, through Thomas Tuchel, have gone their way and will not recruit the five-time Ballon d’Or. The Blues have just recruited Raheem Sterling and aim to strengthen his defensive line, with the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly. One more door that closes for Cristiano Ronaldo, after the refusal of PSG. The former Real Madrid player is currently condemned to wait for Jorge Mendes, his agent, to find him a base that is both sportingly and financially interesting.

Bayern and Atlético are on the move

However, Cristiano could well have two interesting proposals in the coming days. According to information fromESPN, two European clubs would be on the lookout and attentive to the situation of the Portuguese. These are Atlético de Madrid and Bayern Munich.

👤 According to ESPN, Bayern Munich and Atlético would be attentive to the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo, who would like to leave Manchester United this summer https://t.co/RnMGv20UbG – RMC Sport (@RMCsport) July 15, 2022

The Colchoneros have parted ways with Luis Suárez, and could bank on the veteran Portuguese striker to bolster Diego Simeone’s squad. But CR7’s merengue past could be a problem. The Bavarians, they seem to have more chance of being able to enlist the crack of Man United. After recruiting Sadio Mané, Bayern are looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who should take over the management of FC Barcelona. In another style but just as effective, Cristiano Ronaldo could be a good choice.