the two clubs who still want to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo came out of the silence. Since last July 2 and the dissemination of information from the Times that he already wants to leave Manchester United, the Portuguese was particularly discreet. He did not react when this news was published. He also did not respond when it was learned that he was skipping the resumption of training for the Red Devils. But he was excused by his club, which claimed an absence for family reasons. But the English press saw it above all as a way to extinguish a controversy since the player wants to leave.

Questioned several times about his star, Erik ten Hag was clear: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, he is in our plans. He is not with us due to personal issues. We are planning this season with Cristiano Ronaldo, that’s all. (…) I don’t know (how to make him happy), I can’t wait to work with him. I spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo before this question came up. I had a good conversation with him. He didn’t tell me he wanted to leave… We want to succeed together.”.

Two clubs can still recruit him

Despite this position taken by Ten Hag, CR7 has still not returned. He is absent from the summer tour and missed the first friendly against Liverpool. Silent so far on his social networks, he posted a message on Twitter. “Hard work”, he wrote, attaching a photo of him working out in a gym. the Manchester Evening News saw a positive message there, since the player is wearing club shorts. And yet, his future with the residents of Old Trafford remains uncertain.

This, even if CR7 suffered several refusals this summer. PSG, to which he would have been offered and which is already provided, and Chelsea, where Thomas Tuchel does not want him, said no to him. For his part, the player refused a golden offer from Saudi Arabia with a salary of 250 million euros over two years. Cristiano Ronaldo now has two options. According ESPN, it is Atlético de Madrid and Bayern Munich. Although the Bavarians have publicly denied it, they would be monitoring the Portuguese’s situation should Robert Lewandowski leave for Barca. While waiting to be fixed, CR7 is patient and preparing for its new season. Whether at MU or elsewhere.