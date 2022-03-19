The two confirmed casualties suffered by Real Madrid for the Clásico against FC Barcelona

2022-03-19

Real Madrid’s French center forward Karim Benzema, injured in the calf of his left leg, will miss the Clasico against Barcelona (Sunday 2:00 p.m.) on LaLiga matchday 29, his coach Carlo Ancelotti announced this Saturday in Press conference.

Ancelotti also confirmed that neither Benzema nor Ferland Mendy, also injured, will join the French national team to play two friendlies next week, against the Ivory Coast (March 25 in Marseille) and South Africa (March 29 in Lille). .

The two French players were injured in Real Madrid’s last league game, last Monday in the victory against Mallorca (3-0).