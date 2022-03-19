The two confirmed casualties suffered by Real Madrid for the Clásico against FC Barcelona

2022-03-19
Real Madrid’s French center forward Karim Benzema, injured in the calf of his left leg, will miss the Clasico against Barcelona (Sunday 2:00 p.m.) on LaLiga matchday 29, his coach Carlo Ancelotti announced this Saturday in Press conference.
Ancelotti also confirmed that neither Benzema nor Ferland Mendy, also injured, will join the French national team to play two friendlies next week, against the Ivory Coast (March 25 in Marseille) and South Africa (March 29 in Lille). .
The two French players were injured in Real Madrid’s last league game, last Monday in the victory against Mallorca (3-0).
Benzema’s loss is a serious blow for Ancelotti, who thus loses the leader of the league’s scorers table with 22 goals, far from the 14 of the second, his teammate Vinicius.
However, facing the fight for the league title, the situation is less worrying, since Real Madrid has an advantage of 10 points over the second, Sevilla, and 15 over Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, third and fourth before the day this weekend.