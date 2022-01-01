The two euro coin at the time of Covid that is worth a fortune

Some examples of the two-euro coin “Covid-health professions” have a minting error that makes them extremely precious. We teach you how to find out if you have one, and how to buy a Tesla with the proceeds.

Coins are not always worth as much as the amount minted on them. There are cases where a minting error can have incredible effects on their value and prompt collectors to evaluate them. thousands and thousands of euros, or sometimes even more.

What makes them precious is not perfection, but error. Sometimes minute, sometimes noticeable. But always something that shouldn’t have escaped the mint’s eye and ended up on the market. Coins with imperfections are immediately discarded, the ones that escape are very few and consequently very rare. And rarity, in the field of collectors, means a high exchange price.

The coin we are talking about in this article is the two euro coin, in the special edition “Healthcare professions – THANK YOU“, A sad special edition issued on the occasion of the pandemic by Covid, and therefore already in itself less common than a” normal “2 euro. But this is not the only point that distinguishes it, of course.

Maybe you have one too: here’s how to recognize it.

Looking carefully to the right of the doctor, there is a excess material: an unforgivable minting error, which makes the coin extremely rare.

On ebay it is on sale right now for 19,000 euros. A really important figure, which also reflects the perfect state of conservation: it is a coin that has very little circulated and was immediately set aside among the collector’s items.

It is therefore really worth taking a look in your deposits: coin jars, pockets and so on. Maybe 19,000 euros is just what you need to buy a beautiful new car. Or a garage for the one you already have.