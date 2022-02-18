The two great novelties that are coming to WhatsApp with its latest update

WhatsApp is receiving an update that introduces two great new features: the option to play audio in the background and preview files.

A new version of WhatsApp has begun its deployment through the main application stores, to introduce two big changes long awaited by users.

On the one hand, the possibility of listen to voice messages without having to stay in the chat in which it was received, or even when the app is in the background. In addition, WhatsApp has introduced the possibility of preview files received in chats.

Do you use WhatsApp on PC? Sending emojis will be easier than ever thanks to this new feature

Preview of files and audio in the background: now available WhatsApp

The ability to play audio in the background It was one of the most requested features by WhatsApp users. Other popular messaging applications, such as Telegram, already had the option to play voice memos while using other apps or accessing other chatsand WhatsApp was one of the few that still did not include this function.

Now, with the latest available version of the app, It is now possible to exit a conversation while continuing to listen to an audio. What’s more, WhatsApp voice memos will continue to play when the app is quit.

On the other hand, WhatsApp has included in the beta version 2.22.5.11 of Android the option of preview documents in the chats. Until now, when sending or receiving files of type JPG, PNG, PDF or DOC, only the file name next to an icon which represented the type of document. With this new version, the app now shows a preview with which to see to be able to see part of the content of the file.

The feature is still in beta, and you can see how the previews are displayed in low resolutionand they don’t seem to be available for all files.

If you want to enjoy the latest news from the application, you just have to download the latest version of WhatsApp available on your device. You can also sign up for the WhatsApp beta program to be able to enjoy the latest changes before its arrival in the rest of the world.

