The two Japanese-inspired bows that Chanel Terrero presents as the coolest hairstyle for autumn-winter

The trends in hairstyles for this fall are very diverse, from the ‘shag’ cut with all its layers to the more defined ‘bob’. However, although we love this type of looks many times we do not take into account the rainso common this season and that ends up spoiling everything.

Whether you have short or long hair, when we see the leaden sky and wanting to sparkle we know that this day is going to be a ‘bad hair day’. With humidity, there is no hairstyle that resists frizz and in the end we ended up wearing a ponytail or a braid so that in the end our look is not so disastrous.

Fortunately, lately polished updos have become very fashionable (thanks Bella Hadid) and we have a wide variety of ideal hairstyles to inspire us to brave the rain in style without a single hair moving from its place.





A good example for these occasions has been Chanel Terrero at the dinner for the nominees for the 40 Principales awards, where she surprised us with a perfectly Japanese-inspired polish.

Chanel Terrero with the perfect hairstyle for rainy days GTRES

The singer attended the event with a corset purple dress and musketeer-type patent leather boots, but the main protagonist of her look was her hairstyle. Chanel conquered us with two little bows from which a kind of spikes come out made with her own hair, very inspired by the 90s (a la Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls).

This hairstyle is perfect for these autumn days where the wind and rain do not let up, since neither will it move from its site nor will it curl. In addition, it is in full trend, what more can we ask for?

Learn how to make Chanel’s nineties bows

Although it seems difficult, this hairstyle it doesn’t have much complication And doing so will only take a couple of minutes. We just need a comb, a carding brush, gel and hair gel.

First, with the help of the comb, we untangle all the hair and mark a partition in the center, polishing our hair very well so that it stays perfectly combed and somewhat tight. Then, with a small rubber band, we make two pigtails on the top of the head and we turn them on themselves until they can be accommodated like a bow, leaving the tips out. We secure it in place with bobby pins and divide the protruding ends into three strands. To finish, they we put a little gum so that they stay in place and with the desired shape.

Chanel’s 90s bows GTRES

As we can see, it hardly requires any effort and can get us out of trouble on any occasion. This look has many variations, like just a bun in the back with the ends out, with knots held by bobby pins and even with a high braid. We just have to choose the one that best suits us to have the perfect hairstyle.

How to get waterproof hair

If your thing is not to wear your hair up, don’t worry, because there are also options to take the hair to the wind without frizz due to humidity: it is a spray that has gone viral on TikTok that manages to make hair waterproof.

So, as you read it, this product is called dream coat and it is one of the ‘best sellers’ of the firm Color Wow. It contains a polymer that spreads perfectly on damp hair, and when heat is applied (the product requires the use of a dryer), the components of the polymer create a network on the capillary surface that forms a perfect anti-humidity barrier.

“It’s a anti-frizz treatment that makes hair waterproof“, explains Chris Appleton, known for being the stylist for stars like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa. “It stops frizz, even in very humid environments, and leaves hair super shiny, with a texture like glass. The best part is that it’s light as water,” explains Appleton, Global Creative Creator for the brand.

We can already find this spray in Spain and contrary to what we might think, we do not have to sell a kidney to get hold of it, so it is presented as the essential product for rainy days. RRP: €19.99.

Color Wow ‘Dream coat’ anti-frizz spray Courtesy





