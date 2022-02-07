The two lists of the tax authorities: who risks the (heavy) sting

The crossing of the databases of the tax authorities and the financial police with the declared purpose of combating the phenomenon of tax evasion. Through a series of algorithms, in fact, both the Revenue Agency and the Fiamme Gialle will have a vast dataset at their disposal, which will lead to the elaboration of a list composed of the names of taxpayers classified according to risk and propensity to evasion. We speak in particular of two lists very specific: the first will be used to verify whether within a given audience there are concrete particular risks of tax evasion, the second will instead collect those taxpayers who, according to the analysis, have tax risks.

The checks are triggered

What will happen then? In order to make such an anti-evasion model operational, the Ministry of Economy will have to issue a decree. This is a measure that, in reality, should have arrived within the month of March last year, but which has not yet seen the light, also because in the context various problems have arisen for the government. First of all was the “green light” of the Privacy Guarantor, who had initially expressed strong doubts about the measure, especially as regards the processing of data. The anti-tax evasion machine targeted by the tax authorities is, in fact, decidedly invasive. In recent days, however, while setting up the stakes, the Guarantor has given the ok to the provision. The machine is therefore ready to start.

The intentions of the Ministry of Economy are clear, and moreover, among the objectives set for this year by the famous Pnrr (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) there is also that of increasing the compliance letters sent by the Revenue Agency to taxpayers to ask them to regulate their tax situation. In essence, the tax authorities should collect about 15% more of the taxes paid spontaneously. For the year 2022, 2.5 million letters are expected to be sent.

The two lists

To get to all this, as has now been widely explained, Revenue Agency will cross the databases. According to article one of the draft decree prepared by the Ministry of Economy, two lists will be processed thanks to algorithms. The first dataset, defined as “analysis”, will be used to identify the risks of evasion in a particular group of subjects. The second dataset, defined as “control”, will contain the list of taxpayers who, according to the analyzes, have one or more tax risks. It is precisely in this category that letters of compliance or targeted checks may be triggered.

In essence, this is a sort of “black list”, which the tax authorities will be able to keep for ten years. In this list the taxpayers will appear under a pseudonym and their names will be revealed only in the case of actual checks, but to allow the machine to work, the privacy rights of the subjects analyzed have been limited. Lots of information in the hands of the tax authorities, from succession to declarations, from land registry to movable and real estate assets. And then deposits, current accounts, employment relationships, utilities, healthcare expenses, mortgages and insurance premiums. All in the hands of the Revenue Agency.