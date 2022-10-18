The two Marvel actors who acted with Britney Spears

There was a time when the race of Britney Spears he combined the musical aspect with the acting one. For the artist born in Mississippi, there were no days off to the rhythm of the agenda proposed by her legal guardian and manager, her father, and that was how she had to do commercials for beverage brands, have cameos in series What glee and also make space to shoot video clips of their songs. All this, between days of recording albums and tours to present them live.

In 2002, there was a movie that was brought to the world in order to add one more way to promote the career of Britney Spears. We talk about cross roadsa production that served as a platform for his song “I’m not a girl, not yet a woman” which he released in 2001. This film was directed by Tamra Davis (director of billy madison and with an important step through the music industry at the forefront of video clips of the hansons, The Smith’s and much more), from a script written by a Shonda Rhimes taking his first steps in the industry.

cross roads it was devastated by critics and grossed just over $60 million at the box office. However, it managed to become one of the most remembered moments of the career of Britney Spears. fans of the singer “toxic” They still remember when was the first time they saw this movie and how many times they discussed it among friends. But do they know that there were two rising stars that ended up inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

One of the most recognizable faces within cross roads Its the Zoe Saldanaan actress who seven years later would lead Avatar and that in 2014 he would give life for the first time to Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 1. The other artist we talked about is probably more difficult to recognize since he is not as similar as he was back then. Is about Anson Mountwho played black-bolt in Inhumans and what in Doc Strange 2 had a short cameo in a crossover with Scarlet Witch.

+Where to watch Crossroads

if you want to see cross roadsthe film directed by Tamra Davis with Britney Spears as a protagonist, you should know that it is not on any legal platform of streaming. However, since November last year it has been loaded on Youtube in Full HD quality and with English subtitles. In case the language is not your strong point, you can also choose to see it dubbed in Spanish and you can find it on the popular video platform. Hurry up to watch it before it gets deleted!