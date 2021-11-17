The two men convicted of the murder of Malcolm X will be exonerated

Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, two of the people convicted of the murder of Malcolm X, are expected to be exonerated on Thursday 18 November, 55 years after their sentence. The Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and the two men’s attorneys announced: an investigation lasting nearly two years found that prosecutors of the time, the FBI and the New York Police Department had hidden evidence. fundamental that would probably have led to an acquittal.

Malcolm X, a human rights activist and leader in the struggle of African Americans, was killed on February 21, 1965 by three people at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan. He was shot just before he held a rally, in front of his pregnant wife and three of his daughters. He was 39 years old.

The new investigation was launched after the publication of a documentary and a new biography of Malcolm X that have reactivated interest in the case, even if from the beginning, says the New York Times, there were many doubts about the investigation and trial against Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam. The investigation was led by the Manhattan District Attorney and the Aziz and Islam lawyers, known at the time as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson: it was not easy to conduct it because many of the people involved in the case, including witnesses, investigators, lawyers of the trial, or other potential suspects, have long since died. Some documents were also lost and physical evidence, such as murder weapons, was no longer available.

The investigation, however, came to a conclusion: the prosecutors at the time and two of the country’s leading law enforcement agencies, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York Police Department, had hidden key evidence that would likely lead to to the acquittal of the two condemned.

Aziz, now 83, was released from prison in 1985. Islam, who was released in 1987, died in 2009. The two spent 21 years in prison, some of them in solitary confinement and in some of the worst prisons. New York maximum security. Aziz had six children at the time of his sentence, Islam had three. Their lives were destroyed after their sentencing, and even after their release both continued to be regarded as the killers of Malcolm X, with serious problems of reintegration into society. The Manhattan District Attorney says the New York Times, he apologized to them and their families, saying that “they did not get the justice they deserved.” He also said that that failure cannot be remedied, but that today one can still “recognize the error, the seriousness of the error.”

Malcolm X is considered one of the most important figures in post-WWII US history, and along with what many consider one of his rivals, Martin Luther King, he was one of the most prominent exponents of the black civil rights movement. In 1946, when he was arrested for some apartment thefts and sentenced to eight years, he met the Nation of Islam, a group that preached the emancipation of black people through an original interpretation of the Islamic religion. After converting to Islam, when he was released from prison in 1952, he became an important member of the organization, as well as one of its religious leaders.

In those years he also began his militant commitment to civil rights and in 1964, just over a year before his death, he began to distance himself from the group until breaking off relations. He made a pilgrimage to Mecca and began a long journey to different countries of the world. He returned to the United States in February 1965. A few days later, on the 21st of the same month, he was killed by those who were identified as members of the Nation of Islam.

One of the suspects, Mujahid Abdul Halim, was arrested immediately in the ballroom. Aziz was taken to prison five days later and Islam after another five days. Within a week all three, and all three members of the Nation of Islam, were charged with murder.

At the trial in 1966, prosecutors pointed to Islam, Malcolm X’s former driver, as the man who fired the fatal shot, and said Halim and Aziz were next to him firing their guns. Ten eyewitnesses reported seeing Islam, Aziz, or both, but their statements were contradictory and no physical evidence linked Aziz or Islam to either the murder or the crime scene. Both presented credible alibis, supported by testimonies from their family and friends. And when Halim confessed to the murder he also said that his two co-defendants were innocent. On March 11, 1966, all three were found guilty.

Some of the evidence that could have cleared Aziz and Islam actually emerged during their trial but some key information related to it was not presented.

In the new investigation, a witness who is still alive, named only after his initials, JM, was interviewed and confirmed Aziz’s alibi. From the investigations, other unclear issues emerged: the fact that there were undercover agents at the time of the assassination, in the room, and the fact that a reporter from the New York Daily News had received a call on the morning of the murder in which it was revealed that Malcolm X would be killed that day.

However, the investigation does not indicate who the culprits of Malcolm X’s death may be and does not confirm any police or government involvement or conspiracy in the murder. However, it leaves many questions open: about how and why, for example, the police and the government were unable to avoid what happened.

The New York Times writes that at a time when racism and discrimination in the US judicial system are again at the center of anti-racist movements, these new findings “reveal a bitter truth: that two of the people convicted of Malcolm’s murder X, black Muslim men hastily arrested and tried on the basis of little solid evidence “were themselves victims of that discrimination and injustice that Malcolm X, while alive, had denounced.