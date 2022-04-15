The two mentioned after Barça’s debacle in the Europa League

The FC Barcelona has definitively said goodbye to his adventure in the Europa League since he has been dismounted by the Eintracht Frankfurt at the Camp Nou by 2-3. The team coached by Xavi Hernandez ended up making up the result, but we cannot ignore the fact that the German team went 0-3, revealing the poor level of several of the culé team players, from fichajes.net we want to point out the two players who did not have their night today .

– Eric Garcia :

The center-back has not had his best night with the Barça shirt, the Eintracht striker has driven him crazy throughout the match, but it was at the beginning of the match when he made things really complicated for the club after committing a children’s penalty, totally avoidable. Eric García knocked down Lindstrom in a very clear way and the referee whistled a penalty that Kostic converted. Since then the team has been in tow of the German team and the Catalan has not been able to recover from his very serious error.

– Oscar Mingueza :

It is a classic to put the Barça youth player on the list of players who do not finish performing at an optimal level at FC Barcelona, ​​in fact, every time he jumps onto the pitch he ends up messing it up. The Catalan footballer has been fully overwhelmed time and time again by his band. Eintratch has taken advantage of his defensive fragility to continuously enter the right-handed profile of the Barça team. He has ended up being replaced by Sergiño Dest in the second half, his level is not enough for this type of games that are so important for the club.