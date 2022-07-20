The two “monkeypox” patients are stable; they observe 7 who had contact with them

The two people who are admitted to the Ramón de Lara hospital affected by monkeypox are stable, under surveillance and with treatment.

While they are normal and under observationseven people who had contacts with them

Although those two people, a 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old male, contracted the virus in Dominican territory by making contact with foreigners, the authorities rule out that it is community transmission, despite the fact that one was in Santiago de los Caballeros and the other in Monte Plata.

In relation to the first person detected “monkey pox” in a 25-year-old man who returned to the country from the United States, none of the people who made contact with him had symptoms.

The symptoms presented by these patients were fever, headache, fatigue and malaise, with lesions in their lower limbs that later spread to their upper limbs and face. They indicated that after 96 hours no new lesions have appeared.

The information was offered at the press conference by the Deputy Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez, and the director of the Ramón de Lara Hospital, José Richardson.