Brian Austin Green, former star of Beverly Hills 90210, and actress Megan Fox had announced their separation in May of this year, ten years after the couple exchanged rings in the park at the Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii. A divorce prepared by the beautiful Megan still five years before, but put on pause due to the illness of the now ex-husband. In July, the American actress of extraordinary beauty came out into the open with the new flame: rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

A divorce not easy given the presence of the three children and Green’s illness. The final separation after the rapprochement in 2016 took place after Megan’s return from a set abroad. Green said, in a podcast, that his wife suggested separating after living a moment of self-realization while working away from Los Angeles. “I was shocked and I got angry, but I can’t be angry with her, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s how she honestly felt.” comments the actor.

Megan Fox new boyfriend: the two more in love than ever

The rapper and Megan Fox had told the birth of their love. The two had met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, an American detective thriller soon to be released. It was immediately a stroke of lightning, something written in fate. So last July they came out into the open and made their relationship official on Instagram. “I fell in love for the first time. It was the first, first experience of being open to love and things like that. I definitely didn’t think it existed before,” said MGK.

The two were paparazzi as they went out to dinner to celebrate the launch of the rapper’s new album. Machine Gun Kelly’s latest album, Tickets To My Dowfall, was released just last night. The actress, 34, made her head spin with a leather biker jacket and torn jeans, while her boyfriend, in classic rapper style with an eccentric figure, in a white shirt and jogging pants. At the exit from the Dream Hotel arm in arm, the two lovers exchanged tender effusions. A love that therefore seems to continue at full sail.

