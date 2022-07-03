The two most awkward moments in Margot Robbie’s life

The actress who will star in Barbie with Ryan Gosling and will be directed by Greta Gerwig is celebrating her 32 years. We celebrate them with two great anecdotes.

Approximately one year after the arrival of Barbie to the big screen, the film directed by Greta Gerwig which will be released the same day Oppenheimer of Christopher Nolan, margot robbie He is going through a great present in his career that has not stopped rising since he appeared in The wolf of Wall Street. Movies like I, Tonya, suicide squad Y harley quinn They positioned her as an artist much loved by fans.

This Saturday, the star of Hollywood He is celebrating his 32 years. That’s why, from spoilers we chose the occasion to tell you about two great and uncomfortable moments that he had to live when he was already an icon of cinema, which he told in different interviews with Jimmy Fallon and with Ellen DeGeneres. We guarantee you, at least, the laughs because the details of both stories border on the absurd.

+When Margot Robbie was accused of stealing toilet paper

During the time when he shot The wolf of Wall Street with Martin Scorsese, margot robbie lived one of his busiest years. So much so that he did not even have time to go to the market and often forgot to buy toilet paper. chatting with Jimmy Fallon She recalled that a friend who was leaving a hotel where she was staying told her to go and take everything that was left. This included a roll of toilet paper. The striking thing is that her mother found out about her because of the paparazzi who photographed her.

“My mom called me and was like, ‘what did you get from Ralph Lauren?’ and I was like, ‘what?'”began to explain robby. She then went on to explain the misunderstanding: It just so happens that in his frenzy to take everything from the hotel, he grabbed the first bag he found, which ended up being a Ralph Lauren bag. This made her mother think that she had gone shopping when in fact she was stocking up.

+The story of when he met Barack Obama on his honeymoon

In one of his steps through the show of Ellen Degeneres remembered how they spent the worst honeymoon imaginable, with her husband Tom Ackerley. Since it was raining where they were, they decided to spend time in the gym. The problem is that Ackerley He didn’t have the best wardrobe choice and he put on some very old and small shorts. “I told her, ‘Honey, you can’t wear those shorts… you can see everything.’”she remembered. However, he replied that it was not so serious because they were not going to meet anyone they knew.

The problem is that when they got to the gym they found Ellen Degeneres training with his wife Portia de Rossi. “We greeted each other and suddenly Ellen says, ‘do you know obama?’. We were left with a face of… ‘what?’. And standing next to them was former President Barack Obama”he pointed robby. Thus, he explained that in the most “absurd” of their lives ended up stretching and lunging alongside Barack Obamawhile Ackerley He did his best to keep everything in its place. Watching her tell the story is even more fun.