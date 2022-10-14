The two movies that are trending on HBO Max that will surely catch you

After the TUDUM event, Netflix was dominating social networks with all its premieres and launches that are expected for these months and for next year. However, HBO Max continues to slap the table in the world of streaming with its great productions.

HBO Max continues to be one of the streaming platforms most chosen by users in Latin America, enjoying what has been a fairly round year with its current jewel, House of the Dragon, the spin-off of Gamo of Thrones.

And among the most watched is not only science fiction, that’s why today we come to talk about two films that have been a trend on the platform since they were released and that will surely catch you.

the crimson peak

The acclaimed Mexican director Guillermo del Toro gives us another of his great works such as ‘the crimson peak‘. This story is set in the 19th century, here a beautiful young woman, Edith, marries Thomas, a wealthy man with a lot of charm. The synopsis tells us: “It all takes place in England during the 19th century. Edith is a young woman recently married to Sir Thomas, a charming man. Edith moves to his family’s mansion in Cumbria, a region in the north of England, and there, Edith, who is able to speak with the dead, discovers that her husband and his sister, Lady Lucille, are hiding a dark secret; and furthermore, that haunted houses don’t only exist in novels, because the one she inhabits, breathes, bleeds… and never forgets.”

Mainly the scenery and the performances of the main trio stand out: Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, and Jessica Chastain.

Kimi: someone is listening

Zoe Kravitz shone quite a bit this year on HBO thanks to his stellar films: The Batman and Kimi: Someone’s Listening. In this film, Kravitz brings to life Angela Childs, “an employee of a pioneering technology company, discovers evidence of a possible crime. Now, she is determined to do justice, even if she has to face agoraphobia from her to achieve it.”

This tape hit the platform in February of this year and since then it has become one of the most watched on HBO.