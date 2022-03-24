The two new teams that got the ticket for Qatar 2022

Japan qualified for the Qatar-2022 World Cup on Thursday by defeating Australia 2-0 in Sydney, a victory that incidentally caused the ticket to the World Cup event for Saudi Arabia.

In this way, there are already 17 teams qualified for the Qatar World Cup, whose inauguration is scheduled for November 21 and the final on December 18. There are still 15 places to be allocated.

A double by Kaoru Mitoma, who came on from the bench, in the last minutes of the game (89 and 90+4) assured the Blue Samurai one of the first two places in group B in the Asia qualifying zone.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia can no longer be reached by the Australian ‘Socceroos’.

But all is not lost for Australia, supported this Thursday by 42,000 spectators in their stadium in the rain. The oceanic giant will play its presence in the World Cup in two playoffs.

For Japan, it is their seventh consecutive presence in a World Cup. The Japanese team reached the round of 16 in Russia, where they lost 3-2 to Belgium.

Trained by the French Hervé Renard, the Saudis, who said goodbye in the first round in Russia-2018 -third in their key behind Uruguay and Russia- will play their sixth World Cup at the home of their Qatari neighbor.

The 17 teams already qualified for the World Cup-2022

Seventeen of the 32 tickets for the next World Cup (November 21-December 18, 2022) already have an owner after the classification this Thursday of Japan and Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the host country (Qatar), ten European teams, two South American teams and four from the Asian zone have already secured their presence in the World Cup.

America Zone South: Brazil, Argentina.

Asian Zone: Qatar (organizing country), Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia.

Europe Zone: Denmark, Germany, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Holland.